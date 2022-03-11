news, local-news,

Norwood's first home game on Eyre Peninsula will not be a one off as the club is set to return for an annual match, thanks to the support of local businesses. The Redlegs will play its first ever home game within its recruitment zone of the Eyre Peninsula against West Adelaide at Centenary Oval in Port Lincoln on April 24. This week the club has announced it has entered a partnership with Peter Teakle Wines with the match on April 24 to be played for the Teakle Cup, set to become an annual game in the region. This will be on top of support from other local businesses including Bendigo Community Bank Port Lincoln, McDonald's and Peter Kittle Toyota. Norwood commercial operations manager Dale Fleming said the club was thrilled to have platinum sponsor Peter Teakle Wines on board along with other local businesses coming on board to help bring the club over. "The EP community have been so supportive of our Footy Club and program on the EP and we are really focused on investing back into the community," he said. A significant part of that commitment is bringing a Norwood home game to the EP every year, but that requires significant time, resources and money. "To have the support of Peter Teakle Wines and other local business is absolutely critical and very much appreciated." Mr Fleming said Norwood was excited to see the match grow from year to year and for local footballers to be a part of the celebration. The club has thanked major partners Bendigo Bank Port Lincoln, Peter Kittle Toyota Port Lincoln, McDonald's Port Lincoln, Letcher Moroney Accountants, Mellor Olsson Lawyers and Port Lincoln City Council, as well as corporate partners Australian Coastal Safaris, Visit Port Lincoln Accommodation, Port Lincoln Hotel and Rex Airlines. While the club is excited about its future on the peninsula and for its first home game in the region, it is being mirrored by the excitement of local fans looking forward to seeing local players run onto local turf wearing Redleg red and blue. One who will be looking forward will be Scott Jarvis, whose son Ben Jarvis returned to Norwood at the end of last year. Centenary Oval is a familiar one for Ben Jarvis, previously wearing the blue and gold of Lincoln South in the Port Lincoln Football League as well as the blue and white of Lincoln City in the Mortlock Shield. Mr Jarvis said he was looking forward to hopefully seeing his son play at Centenary on April 24. "It will be great to have him back, I think he'll enjoy being back at Centenary too," he said. "It's great (Norwood) are making the effort to get out to the regional areas, it definitely broadens the supporter base." Norwood die-hard Dave Barrowcliff is also eagerly awaiting the game and said the last Redleg game he attended was against West Adelaide at Coopers Stadium in Norwood. He said he was sure, with the level of support seen on the Eyre Peninsula, the team would be relishing the chance to play in front of a regional crowd and for EP players like Jarvis, Henry Nelligan, Nick Pedro and Cam Taheny to play in front of a familiar crowd. "Norwood are a very young side at the moment and I'm hoping that, with the home ground advantage, it will give them an advantage," he said. "The region has a strong connection with Norwood and it's about keeping that strong supporter base, not just based in Adelaide, but paying to the Eyre Peninsula." Norwood people culture and pathways manager the club was keen to make the game happen since gaining Eyre Peninsula as a recruitment zone and it was a chance to not only play for points but also shine a spotlight on the region. "We really wanted to showcase a league game over here for points, really embrace the whole EP community and bring them all together if we can and showcase our league side," he said. "We're getting a lot of support from both in Adelaide, the SANFL and over here in the region and it's a great opportunity to showcase the club and also, more importantly, showcase the Eyre Peninsula to the rest of the state as being our regional zone." Mr Shrowder said the club wanted to bring as many supporters over from Adelaide as possible, not just to watch the match but also to experience the region and was working with tourism operators to put packages together for supporters. Norwood has further connected with the regional football community and started the pathway for the next generation of young players by holding training sessions for players aged 15-18 from across Eyre Peninsula across the summer period. Two sessions were held before Christmas with the last session held in Cummins on February 27. The club brought over some of its under 16 and 18 coaches, who also worked with local coaches as the players learn about the quality of football, as well as the expectations and standards at Norwood to prepare for possible participation in programs at the club. Mr Shrowder said this was not just about preparing young players for a possible future with Norwood, but also about helping them to raise the standard of football in their local leagues. "We're very keen to obviously make sure we identify those best young players from the region, we want to try to bring them into our talent pathway where we can, but obviously we also want to strengthen the standard here on the EP," he said. "We will hopefully keep this group together in many respects over the course of the year...we definitely want to track their progress at their community club." Mr Shrowder said some of the players may get the chance to take part in trial games or even in season with the under 16 or under 18 teams.

