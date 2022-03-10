news, local-news,

A parliamentarian is trying to reduce the number of streetkids in Port Lincoln. The bid will be among the major focusses for SA-BEST Upper House MP Connie Bonaros when she visits the region. Ms Bonaros, who is the party's child protection spokeswoman, said she was disturbed by what she had been told about the tragic death of Spencer Benbolt, 13, who died after being crushed while sleeping in an industrial rubbish bin in May, 2021. She said the tragedy highlighted the need for more services in Port Lincoln and surrounding areas to ensure another child sleeping rough doesn't meet the same fate. Ms Bonaros said the town's shortage of paramedics, troubling crime and unemployment rates, constant struggles to attract medical professionals and skilled workers, difficulty in filling job vacancies and limited job opportunities in other sectors were also topics she was keen to discuss with residents. "Regional South Australia has some unique issues impacting residents' future due entirely to their geographic location - increased fuel and cost of living imposts, doctor and nurse shortages, lack of employment and apprenticeship and trainee opportunities ... the list goes on. Ms Bonaros has invited residents to an informal forum at the Marina Hotel, in Jubilee Drive, between 7pm and 9pm on Tuesday, March 15, to raise issues with her.

