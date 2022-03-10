news, local-news,

A local accommodation business has celebrated the completion of its state-government funded upgrades as it prepares to benefit from the recent boost in tourism. Deco Beach Luxury Apartments officially opened its upgraded facilities, which was made possible through $119,405 in funding from the South Australian Tourism Commission's Tourism Industry Development Fund. The nearly $400,000 upgrade has seen the accommodation business expand its facilities from two apartments to four, with two lots of two bedrooms and two lots of one bedroom apartments, as well as a swimming pool and decked outdoor area. Owner Jill Coates this had helped the business grow, which would not have been possible without the commission's support. "I don't think we would've been courageous enough to invest the money required to bring the property up to this standard," she said. "Credit to builder Aidan Sheehy and his fantastic team of local trades and local suppliers." Port Lincoln has been seeing an increase in interstate visitors since interstate borders reopened in November last year. Mrs Coates said it would still be some time until most Australians felt comfortable to travel overseas and with the upgraded facilities it was prepared to reap the benefits from ongoing interstate travel. "The reality is there has been $65 billion worth of tourism money spent overseas by Australians historically and only $45 billion comes in historically from international travellers," she said. "I'm truly of the view that there are many Australians who have found the sheer beauty and quality of regional offerings on Eyre Peninsula and around Australia, and they will be continuing to explore that for quite some time. "I do feel many Australians will feel resistant to travel overseas for quite some time and I feel very strongly that regional tourism will enjoy a boost for several years to come." Port Lincoln City Council manager economic development and tourism growth Naomi Blacker said Port Lincoln's accommodation businesses like Deco Beach would play a big part in boosting the local economy as people continued to travel across Australia. "Self contained, high end accommodation is in demand in Port Lincoln," she said. "Properties like this are well positioned to take advantage of this demand in the industry right now, particularly as we welcome back our interstate and international visitors." Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

