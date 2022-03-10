news, local-news,

Young local up and coming leg spin bowler Marlie Fauser said he took a lot of inspiration from the late Shane Warne on how he played the game. The 14 year old has had a excellent season on the pitch, his highlight for the season being having the honour to captain the Eyre Peninsula team, competing in the South Australian Country Championships. Marlie has also been busy playing for Tasman Cricket Club, primarily playing for the colts but also having the opportunity to play senior cricket, working his way up through the B grade and being called up at A grade level. Marlie and his father Jason spoke to the Times about the late Australian cricketer Shane Warne and the influence he has had on young bowlers coming into the game. Marlie outlined the aspects of Warney's bowling that he has drawn from while working on his own technique, also mentioning his favourite highlight from one of the greats. "I enjoyed watching him bowl a wrong-'un - I have seen some of his highlights and I always thought he was really good. "My favourite highlight is when he bowled Andrew Strauss from nearly off the pitch and it came back and bowled him - that was pretty good." Marlie said into the future, he would like to work is way into the EP under 16s cricket team and play a more A grade cricket in the coming years. Mr Fauser added that 'Warney' continues to have a strong influence on the next generation of cricketers. "He has not played cricket for a long time but his highlights package is exceptional," Mr Fauser said. "It is good that these kids are getting exposure to that now because there is no one like him playing world cricket right now - his ability to outthink the opposition speaks volumes about the man. "He just thought a little bit differently to everyone else I think, but all his hard work paid off." Marlie finally mentioned what he liked the most about the way 'Warney' played cricket, and the elements of his game he continues to draw from. "Just his strategies and his ability to outthink the batsman, where he placed the ball and his different variations were great."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/94092375-0f43-44e4-b9f3-acf2f64be1c1.jpg/r0_99_374_310_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg