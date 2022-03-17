real estate, community, for sale, property management

Robin Hood Real Estate was founded by Eyre Peninsula local, Melanie Simmonds, in 2016 and has been offering property management and real estate sales in all areas of Adelaide and the EP since then. So while the offices are new, the business isn't. Melanie was originally a speech pathologist but had a career change in 2006 when she began her real estate career with Elders in Tumby Bay, in the very office that now has her own brand on it. So in lots of ways, it feels like she is coming home. Robin Hood Real Estate is a legacy to Melanie's late father, Chic Elliott, who passed away at 69. It was while Melanie was supporting her dad that she asked herself; "If I could get up and do something for the rest of my life, what would it be?" The answer was simple; "I just want to make a difference." And Robin Hood Real Estate began. So much real estate changes hands every day so Melanie thought that if she was able to give to charities or community groups with every sale, she could make a difference and she has been doing just that. Thousands of dollars have been donated to many organisations including MS Society, Novita, Ronald McDonald House, Cancer Council and SA Dog Rescue, just to name a few. Melanie is extremely grateful for all the wonderful people that have already helped her to make a difference - the simple decision to allow Robin Hood Real Estate to sell their property has made the donations possible. Not only does Melanie give to charity, but she also loves giving people a go. She loves to see people succeed and she is about to launch a service that will assist community groups or home-based businesses gain more exposure and thrive. Starting in April, Robin Hood Real Estate will donate some of their office space at 24 Tasman Terrace to local people to showcase their business or fundraise for their community organisation. So if you have been working from home and have always wanted to set up a shop but haven't been able to, now is your chance. The Pop Up Shop space will be able to be booked on a weekly basis and will be free of charge. This is a true example of helping the community, which is at the heart of what Robin Hood Real Estate does. Now, the name, why Robin Hood? When you think of Robin Hood what do you think of? He had unorthodox ways but all he really wanted to do was help the community... which is just like Robin Hood Real Estate. They definitely don't steal from the rich but they do give to the poor. They are a professional, ethical and outcome-focused agency and can offer a fresh and honest approach to real estate sales and property management. They can help with strata management and rural sales as well. So whether you have an investment or are looking to sell in the city or country, their team can help you. Feel free to call in and visit them in Port Lincoln or Tumby Bay (formally Ray White Offices) or if you want to book the business showcase space please get in touch.

Robin Hood Real Estate | New office, same friendly face

