Port Lincoln City Council has organised two 'Meet and Greet' sessions for community members to voice their ideas and concerns with council staff and elected members on March 22-23 at the Rotary Gallery of the Nautilus Arts Centre. Sessions will be held from 2pm-5:30pm on both days, with council encouraging the public to come along to the sessions and share their thoughts with organisation leading up to preparation of the 2022/2023 Draft Annual Business Plan and Budget. City of Port Lincoln Mayor Brad Flaherty said council is eager to hear the community's priorities, enabling council to become well prepared while considering its focuses should be in the coming year. "These sessions are a great chance to drop in and chat to staff and Elected Members to provide suggestions, comments or feedback on matters affecting them," Mayor Flaherty said. "We are always open to ideas, whether they be about improvements across the city, upgrades to community infrastructure, or facilities that will benefit the community into the future. Mayor Flaherty added these sessions will play a "key role" in assisting Council to plan where to focus its resources, funding and services in the development of its 2022/2023 Draft Annual Business Plan and Budget, describing communication with the community as "essential," allowing council to hear a range of views. Council is also reminding the community of their options to report local maintenance issues, either through filling in the Works Request Form on Council's website, or via the My Local Services App. The organisation has stressed this makes reporting issues such as footpath repairs, potholes, tree trimming, and graffiti "quick and easy." The My Local Services App can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Council has noted to the community the My Local App can also be used to check the weekly bin schedule, find nearby Council facilities such as parks and playgrounds, or keep up to date with what events are happening in and around your local area. The Council will present its 2022/2023 Draft Annual Business Plan and Budget for community consultation later in the year, once it has been developed, following the input from the public sessions.

Port Lincoln City Council's 'Meet and Greet' sessions with community