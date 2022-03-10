sport, local-sport,

The Great Flinders Junior Tennis Association grand final was held in Cummins on March 9 with Team Rafa defeating Team Barty to win this year's premiership. The grand final saw some very close games as players contested with windy conditions throughout. Starting in doubles Barty got off to a good start as Sally Cabot and Asha Ward defeated Archie Fitzgerald and Matilda Nettle 6-4, followed by a closer result as Amity Mickan and Marlon Claughton downed Isaac Pertzel and Bella Agars 6-5. Rafa prevented a doubles clean sweep as Sam Fitzgerald and Cyril Pedler were too good for Annabelle Shirley and Grace Richardson, winning 6-3 to see Barty lead 2-15 to 1-15 going into singles. Team captains Cabot and A. Fitzgerald clashed first and this was a close game which went to a tiebreaker with Cabot winning 6-5 and Barty was further boosted with Ward defeating Nettle 6-2. Another tiebreaker was seen between Barty's Mickan and Rafa's Pertzel with the latter getting the win 6-5 but Barty bounced back as Claughton defeated Agars 6-1. Rafa would set up an exciting finish as S. Fitzgerald defeated Shirley 6-2 and C. Pedler downed Richardson 6-1 to see the scores at 5-40 to 4-41 Barty's way going into the deciding game between Norah Pedler and Nyssa Habner. In a well fought match Habner got the win 6-4 to secure the grand final win for Team Rafa. End of season trophies were also presented with Brodie Cash and Jacob Parsons sharing the boys' Most Sets Won trophy with Sam Fitzgerald runner up. Amity Mickan won the girls' Most Sets Won with a three way tie for runner up between Matilda Nettle, Sally Cabot and Ellie-Mae Hancock. The new Sportsmanship Trophy was presented which is voted for by the parent representatives/organisers to recognise players who always tried their best, are fair and always respect teammates, opponents and organisers. The award was presented to Tahlia Modra, Asha Ward and Isaac Pertzel. The Beginners coaching group were also awarded with end of season certificates.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/c035e52d-5f45-467a-a93a-5a56c77131e3.jpg/r403_338_3772_2241_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Team Rafa wins Great Flinders Junior Tennis grand final