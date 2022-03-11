Port Lincoln Times Flashback Friday: 1978 | GALLERY

news, local-news,

It's Friday again and that means it's also time for this week's Port Lincoln Times Flashback Friday gallery. Each week we go back to feature images from past editions of the Port Lincoln Times, and this week we are going back 44 years to feature images from throughout March, 1978. Can you recognise anyone featured in this week's gallery? MORE FLASHBACKS: In 1978 Malcolm Fraser was Australian Prime Minister and Don Dunstan was South Australian Premier. It was the year Grease hit cinema screens, featuring John Travolta and Australia's own Olivia Newton-John, and arcades were invaded by 'Space Invaders' which was released in 1978. Grease would also factor in the year's song charts with 'You're the One that I Want' being the top single in Australia, ahead of 'Mull of Kintyre' by Wings, 'Rivers of Babylon' by Boney M and 'Staying Alive' by Bee Gees. NOTE: This gallery may contain images of deceased Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander persons and may cause distress to those communities. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/46e41688-2a77-4c18-a6d3-088fe25409bf_rotated_270.JPG/r696_1213_3558_2830_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg