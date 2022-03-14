news, local-news,

The local tuna industry is feeling the absence of China as a trade partner and hopes Australia can mend fences for the benefit of seafood exports. China and Australia's relationship has been tense in the past few years following the COVID-19 pandemic, including the federal government's support for an international, independent inquiry into the origins of the disease. This has affected the trade of Australian products into China, including seafood. Primary Industries and Regions Department figures from 2019-20 show China accounted for 26 per cent of South Australian seafood exports, worth $66 million with rock lobster accounting for $60 million and southern bluefin tuna $1.6 million. Australian Southern Bluefin Tuna Industry Association chief executive officer Brian Jeffriess said the industry had been investing in developing the market for bluefin tuna sashimi in China. "This was because China is a major long-term growth market on premium tuna and because of the need to diversify away from our dependence on Japan," he said. Stehr Group founder and prominent tuna industry representative Dr Hagen Stehr AO has continued to advocate the importance of China as a trade partner for the long-term profitability of the industry. Mr Stehr said trade has been disrupted in the past couple of years and that trade partners in China wanted to do business, but political pressure was being applied. "It is not a blanket 'no', but right now it is very, very difficult for us to get our wares into China," he said. "It definitely stems from the lack of understanding from federal level and in part from state level also...an ignorance of not understanding business." Mr Stehr said people needed to look only at New Zealand which has benefitted from ongoing trade with China while Australia had been disadvantaged. He said New Zealand has not been rocking the boat and had been reaping the benefits "In New Zealand, their prices have gone up and up and up, and their business is getting better and better," he said. "Why is it? Because they understand what it is all about ... they are not rocking the boat and that is what makes them successful. Right now New Zealand is making mega-bucks out of markets we should be involved in." Mr Stehr said he had spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in the past few years to help open the market in China and while the government has pursued alternative markets such as India, it would take years to make it profitable for tuna. Mr Jeffriess said Australia's place in the Chinese premium tuna market had been taken over by product from Europe, North America and Japan. He said the fishing associations had no place getting involved in geo-political issues, but hoped bridges could be mended. "What we do know is that history shows that time has a way of solving these issues. Yesterday's enemy is today's very good friend," he said. Meanwhile Mr Stehr said the Chinese market was vital to not just SA, but to the Eyre Peninsula which was responsible for most of the state's seafood. He said that before the federal election this year he hoped locals would remember that anything that affected the state's seafood industry affected industry development and jobs closer to home. "Small-minded people really don't understand what business is all about. They make decisions that may not affect them, but it affects the people in Port Lincoln and Eyre Peninsula badly," he said. "There should be a distinct separation between politics on one side and business on the other." Meanwhile, the Agriculture, Water and Environment Department has released its Australian Fisheries and Aquaculture Outlook to 2026-27 which showed the the gross value of Australian fisheries and aquaculture production is forecast to recover to grow by 10 per cent to $3.55 billion. Australian tuna production value is forecast to fall by 14 per cent to $133 million in 2021-22, driven by lower production of southern bluefin tuna while total tuna production value is forecast to grow to $173 million in 2026-27, driven by higher tuna export prices.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-38tBXmf8bmmrmXUiyPhuqvg/5ea1d24e-b8a1-488e-8c8b-980c070300d9.JPG/r133_275_4157_2549_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg