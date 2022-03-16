news, local-news,

Two Lower Eyre Peninsula schools have shared their excitement for the future after their new facilities were officially opened last week. South Australian Education Minister John Gardner visited the region on March 11 to officially open upgraded facilities made possible through state government funding. First he visited Port Lincoln High School to officially open the new facilities which includes specialist language, art and Aboriginal education classrooms, an annex for special education students and a new canteen. Mr Gardner said it was important to ensure the future of all students no matter where they are in the state. "The $15 million investment into upgrading facilities, it's not just about creating more space and more classrooms for kids to be in, we've got to honour the learning they're doing and give the kids the dignity that they deserve," he said. "We want the educational experience to be one where the curriculum can be taught in a building that is designed for the way we now teach the curriculum." Port Lincoln High School principal Todd George said the school was passionate about providing the same educational opportunities to regional students as those in the city receive. "What we're about in public education is looking out for our youth and we're excited they have access to these spaces," he said. Mr Gardner was then on to Cummins Area School to offically open its new spaces, which includes an upgraded office area and a new art and design building. Principal Melissa Degner said the school has benefited from the upgraded facilities and further develop its art and design curriculum. "Looking at the new build it allows for a more entrepreneurial office, allows us to consolidate our digital tech program and accentuate what we're already doing in woodwork and metalwork, in laser cutting and 3D printing," she said.

