Healthcare will be an area of focus for Sarah Tynan who is running as the Labor candidate for the seat of Flinders in the 2022 South Australian Election. Ms Tynan said she was standing for the SA Labor as she believed country health was "in crisis," with ambulance wait times, a lack of GPs and problems with availability of specialists. She believes calls by patients, doctors and nurses for additional resources have been dismissed. "It is an entirely unsustainable way to operate our hospital system, and it needs to change," Ms Tynan said. "During the pandemic, it would be hard to point to anyone who has worked harder than our frontline health professionals - particularly our nurses, our doctors, our ambos and paramedics. "Yet right now, too many South Australians cannot get the care they need and deserve." Ms Tynan said she believed in a government that must listen to frontline health workers, believing they were the ones delivering services on the ground and they knew where investment is needed most. "A Peter Malinauskas Labor Government will scrap Steven Marshall and the Liberals' $662 million city basketball stadium and spend every dollar of that money on health instead. "At least $100 million of that money will be spent on country health." Ms Tynan believes the health workforce deserves safer workplaces. "Nurses at Port Lincoln Hospital continue to feel unsafe at work due to threats and incidents of violent behaviour. "We know that drug addiction and abuse are often contributing factors to incidents like these. "The Liberals promised a 'war on drugs' but have delivered little, while the problem has only gotten worse." She said Labor would respond to the health impacts of drug use by increasing the capacity of non-government organisations in the drug and alcohol sector. "We will improve government communication and coordination with drug and alcohol advocacy groups, working together to address workforce shortages and other challenges facing the sector. "With your support, we can ensure that the Flinders electorate and its communities enjoy good health, fair access to services and the quality of life that all South Australians deserve."

Tynan contests Flinders as Labor candidate with healthcare issues at forefront