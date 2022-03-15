news, local-news,

A group of female Independent candidates looking to shake things up this election, including one candidate for Flinders. South Australians are set to vote in the South Australian Election on March 19 and this year has seen five female candidates step up to represent their communities as Independent candidates in their respective electorates. This includes Liz Habermann for Flinders who joins a group including Lou Nicholson for Finniss, Cate Hunter for Frome, Airlie Keen for Hammond and Dianah Walter for Narungga. The five candidates are connected in more ways other than being independents, most are running in what have been considered safe seats and are all running on a platform of initiating change in parliament and for their electorates. Their platforms have included improvement in health services, transport and road infrastructure, improved phone and internet coverage and greater regional investment to promote economic growth and jobs. Mrs Habermann said it was exciting to see others like herself step up to represent their regions and bring the issues to the forefront. "While we have differing things we're fighting for, what we really want is for our electorates to matter," she said. "There's a real strong movement towards independents because people are fed up with the status quo and are ready for change and we're stepping up to be that change." Fellow independent Ms Nicholson said the candidates were supportive of each other and were excited to be a part of a possible change in direction for state politics. "So many people are wanting to see more diversity in parliament...it's great to have role models and trailblazers so now people from different backgrounds can look at parliament and think 'that's something I can belong to'," she said. Ms Nicholson said they were all hoping to provide more of a voice for their respective regions and bring their issues to the forefront. "Not having a party to support you means we are able to support one another," she said. All candidates will be hoping for some change to take place when voters head to the polls this Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/2cdaa2ab-b0c3-4fb2-b9e2-f4e7b3c72d4c.JPG/r347_396_5774_3462_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg