news, local-news,

A prescribed burn has been carried out at Lincoln National Park as the National Parks and Wildlife Service looks to carry out more than 40 burns across the autumn period. The burn was started in the national park directly south of McLaren Point Track and east of Donington Road on Thursday which continued into Friday and was done over about 202 hectares. Port Lincoln experienced smoke throughout the burn as columns were clearly visible on Thursday and Friday. In a statement the Department for Environment and Water said conditions were chosen to manage the risk of escape and impact on campgrounds and surrounding areas. "Unfortunately this is resulting in a greater than anticipated smoke impact on Port Lincoln." The burn was done to create a fuel reduced buffer zone to prevent fire moving in or out of the Donington Peninsula. National Parks and Wildlife crews conducted the burn and would remain on site until it is declared safe. The Lincoln National Park burn is the first of 43 planned across the state this autumn, which followed 47 conducted last spring. National Parks and Wildlife director of fire management Fiona Gill said the prescribed burning program would respond to seasonal weather patterns. She said the number of prescribed burns safely completed in any season was always subject to a window of prescribed weather conditions and burns never took place unless there would be a safe outcome. "The program of burns are part of a rolling three-year program and extra burns are planned which gives us flexibility to move burns to another season or year according to the conditions," she said. Among the 43 planned across the state another is expected on the Eyre Peninsula at a later date at Yeldulknie near Cleve which is planned for an area of about 420 hectares.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/b627d6c2-4d37-4938-b07a-db6bd0a46fcd.JPG/r3_160_5998_3547_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg