Artists were active throughout Saturday during the Colour Tumby Festival with this year's line up of street artists adding their works to local walls and local artists out and about creating their own art. This year's street art lineup has seen returning faces Jimmy Dvate and Smug create their latest masterpieces, as well as Shawn Lu, Danielle Weber and Loretta Lizzio making their Tumby Bay debuts. Artists started creating murals on Friday and will continue through Saturday and Sunday. Dvate is creating his latest mural on the corner of North Terrace and Tumby Terrace, and returns to town for the first time in four years after creating the well known pelican mural at the side of Neindorf's Friendly Grocer on Lipson Road at the first Colour Tumby event in 2018. He said he was fantastic to be back in Tumby Bay and see how much the town, and the festival had grown. "It shows what can happen when the community gets together and gets things done," he said. "It's bringing everyone together from all walks of life, there's a little something for everyone." Dvate said his latest work would depict the iconic leafy sea dragons seen around Tumby Bay's jetty, which was something he had wanted to paint for a long time and had a wall that was ideal for it, working from a photograph taken by a local photographer. "I do a lot of research into areas I paint to create something that is linked to the community and people can connect with," he said. Another returning artist, Smug is working on one of the walls on Spencer Street and following his previous 'snapper' mural further down the street painted a few years ago, his newest mural features a girl from the local community. He said he met local girl Ruvae Curtis and her family last time he was in Tumby Bay as she lived next to where he painted his last mural. "We've kept in touch ever since and I thought it would be great to paint her," he said. Smug, who is based out of Glasgow in Scotland, said he was keen to return to Tumby Bay which "feels like home away from home." Weber comes from Melbourne and is painting on the wall opposite from Smug, which features more local youth, in this case two Port Lincoln girls whom she is related to. She said it was great to be painting in Tumby Bay and had felt welcomed in the community. Weber's artwork features Port Lincoln girls Willow and Skye Myers, daughters of Gavin and Donna Myers who own Myers Seafood. "It's been a pretty hard year for a lot of people so I want to provide some joy, especially for kids and pay tribute to hard working locals," she said. Just down from Smug and Weber is Lizzio, who is from northern New South Wales who frequently uses underwater photography and themes in her works. She said her mural depicts one of her models 'Asha' with bubbles appearing like stars in the background, and felt the underwater theme suited the coastal town of Tumby Bay. "I really like the underwater stuff because it's very like ethereal, otherworldly," she said. "I did know it was a beach town and so I thought water-related was fitting as well." Lizzio said she had enjoyed her experience in Tumby Bay with a great response from locals. Once completed the murals will join the more than 20 already adorning walls across the Tumby Bay township. However it was not just street artists who were active on Saturday as local artists took part in the En Plein Air Art Workshop and Art Prize, sponsored by Eyre Arts Auction. Artists took to the outdoors to paint their subjects, with winners announced later in the evening. Port Lincoln artist Hannah Ornsby said it was a great contribution to the festivities as it gave people some scope of what art is out there and provided a chance for local artists to "shake off the cobwebs".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/04cf7a4f-48c1-48f6-8f64-97d7a2aa5364.JPG/r213_146_5986_3408_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg