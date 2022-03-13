news, local-news,

Plenty of enthusiastic runners came out to participate in the Colour Tumby's inaugural Fun Run event on Saturday March 12. The run started at 8am from the Tumby Bay Yacht Club, with 137 people entering the event. The run was sponsored by Electranet, with a number of spectators from far and wide coming to watch. Participants ran the 5km course starting from the yacht club, running along the road up and around the caravan park before working their way back down to the new footpath along the Tumby Bay foreshore and esplanade until they reached the end of town. From there, participants ran back down the road closed off by council in a singular lane towards the start/finish point to cross the line at the yacht club. Organisers said conditions were almost perfect for the run, experiencing a light easterly breeze. They added there was a great turn out of locals and people from surrounding areas in the Eyre Peninsula, as well as those who had come from as far as Adelaide, visiting for the exciting thread of events in Tumby Bay. Locals Elijah Foster from Ungarra and Keira Berryman from Lipson had the fastest male and female times as junior award winners, with Foster running it in 19:14.35 and Berryman completing the course in 21:36.45. Medical student from Port Lincoln Lucy Brown was fastest senior female on 23:09.01, and Clint Scholz who is heavily involved in the Port Lincoln weekly 'Park Run' was fastest senior male, crossing the line at 19:24.17. Organiser Andre Smith outlined the purpose of the event. "It is a community event to get people out about and to highlight the benefits of not just the physical benefits of getting out and running, but for your mental health too - there is massive benefits in that," Mr Smith said. "It is about bringing the community together and celebrating Tumby bay and Colour Tumby in this awesome spot at the yacht club." Mr Smith said anyone was welcome to participate in the event, with the categories entailing juniors aged between 12-18 and seniors aged 18 and over - organsiers also ran separate smaller fun running events for children under 12. "The under 12s run was not an official timed event, it was more of a come out, have a bit of a run, collect a sticker and a water bottle, just get them keen." Prize winners for the male and female in each category were awarded with vouchers for sports stores in Port Lincoln, with most colourfully dressed award being presented to local Jessica Williams. To enter the event, people registered through the Colour Tumby website - https://www.colourtumby.com/ where they would be allocated a bib to wear on the day. Mr Smith said participants' times were recorded and published online, with people being able to view their time through the website. Mr Smith said organisers were extremely happy with the amount of participants they had involved and the amount of people who came along to watch, with the donations collected by each participant being allocated back into the future of the event. "A lot goes into getting bibs and timing ectara - donations are more for the sustainability of the event - hopefully we will be back again next year and maybe we will run a 10km and a 5km." Mr Smith spoke about how the juniors had the fastest times overall. "Although we had separate senior winners for the category, the juniors were the fastest. "Kiera who won the junior female also beat all of the seniors." Mr Smith emphasised how good it was to be a part of Colour Tumby and run this new event in conjunction with the traditional festivities, thanking all the volunteers and marshals who helped make the event a success. "We were pleased with how supportive our council was as well. "A proactive council who is keen to have these sorts of events happen in the community and go out of its way to make sure they do happen if people are keen to organise them is pretty special." Following the event, participants gathered for a cooked breakfast organised by the yacht club following the award presentations. "It was a great little hub here and a great space on the foreshore with beautiful weather," Mr Smith said. "We had over 300 people here this morning which was just awesome." Mr Smith said he was pleased to see a number of people from different areas join up to run in the event. "We had participants all the way from Ceduna and a fair swag from Adelaide, Port Lincoln, Ungarra, Lipson and of course Tumby Bay."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/b73a0cd2-2931-4e07-963f-d6357948968d.jpg/r0_161_540_466_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg