Artists leave their mark on Tumby Bay

Tumby Bay turned it on once again thanks to the Colour Tumby Festival, as visiting street artists and residents contributed to the weekend's festivities and to the town itself. We highlight most of the artists featured in this year's festival, which included a pair of returning faces as well as some making their Tumby debut and adding to the character of the town. One mural includes a local girl who an artist made a connection with the last time he was in Tumby Bay so the community has left its mark in more ways than one with the artists who come to take part. The festival has been one where almost everyone involved contributes their own piece to it and shows how it is the community that makes an event like this possible and allows it to grow even bigger. We will also see the start of another example when Norwood Football Club comes to Port Lincoln next month in what is shaping to be a yearly event, thanks to local support. The club announced it has entered into a partnership with local winery Peter Teakle Wines to play for the Teakle Cup, which this year will be against West Adelaide on April 24. Other businesses have come on board to help bring the club over as there are a lot of costs involved to bring an SANFL game to a region such as the Eyre Peninsula. This is a great example of how local businesses can help make things happen in the community and hopefully this too can grow into something bigger in the future. Another two stories cover some major projects that have been completed, and celebrated, in the community, starting with a cool-looking play space for students at Port Lincoln Special School. Students have begun to play on the space which includes a bike track, new swings, a fort, music zone, mud and sand play areas and a water pump. The school has been able to make this happen through funds that had been accumulating over many years and with this upgrade it has given the students new equipment to explore and enjoy for years to come. Another recently-completed project was seen at a local accommodation business as Deco Beach Luxury Apartments officially opened its upgraded facilities. The accommodation business has expanded its facilities from two apartments to four, with two lots of two-bedrooms and two lots of one-bedroom apartments, as well as a swimming pool and decked outdoor area. This was made possible thanks to a grant of about $120,000 from the South Australian Tourism Commission's Tourism Industry Development Fund. With regional tourism continuing and interstate travellers making more of a presence in South Australia, there will be a big demand for accommodation and facilities like those at Deco Beach are set to reap the benefits. Australia and the cricket world has mourned the death of legendary bowler Shane Warne and one young cricketer has shared how the spin bowler had inspired him. Marlie Fauser is a young, up-and-coming cricketer who has represented his team Tasman, Port Lincoln and even the Eyre Peninsula and has shared aspects of Warne's bowling that he had drawn from. Warne inspired generations of cricketers and we can only hope more can learn from the legacy of the King of Spin in years to come. There is more to come your way, including reports from the weekend's sport and a wrap of the weekend's Colour Tumby festivities including social pics. All this and more can be seen online at www.portlincolntimes.com.au. Happy reading! Jarrad Delaney - Port Lincoln Times senior journalist

