MARCH 6 Sunday Stableford attracted a big field of 33 players, with Ally Russell winning with 40 points from Adam Davies on 39. Rundowns went to Paul Oldacre 38, and Josh Humphries and Dan Brown, both on 36 points. There were two visitors from Bribie Island GC in Queensland. MARCH 7 Monday was the Seniors' Day for the month and the winner from 18 players was Andrew Fraser with 40 Stableford points, from Mick Hegarty 36 and Brian Gould 35. MARCH 8 Tuesday's Twilight competition only attracted six players and Liz Weatherspoon won on a countback from Huey Rosalia, both with 17 points for the ten holes played. MARCH 9 Wednesday's Men's Mid-Week competition was sponsored by Port Lincoln Dental Clinic and 68 players fronted for the day. There was one visitor from the Vines-Reynella Golf Club. The A Grade winner was Kris Bunder with 39 Stableford points from Chas Chambers on 38. Daniel Brown won B Grade with 38 from John Cheriton 37, and Brian Smith on 36 won C Grade from Bob Sorensen on 34. Rundowns went to George Mayhew and Taylor Ford with 38, Leon Newman and Greg Hughes on 37 and Peter Waterston on 33. NTP Winners were Josh Hausler, Warren Rosman, Barry Tattersall, Scott Lombe, Tom Dawson and Rick Kolega and there were only two par-three birdies scored, from George Mayhew and Tom Dawson. MARCH 10 Thursday's Ladies' Day hosted a Par competition, sponsored by the Grand Tasman Hotel. Sue Bishop won from 23 players with +3 from Elaine Lierik +1, and rundowns went to Elaine Thring +1, Ally Russell square and Lorraine McDonald 33. NTP Winners were Elaine Thring and Maxine Garnaut and Rhondda Mayfield biridied the 12th hole. MARCH 11 Last Friday was the final round of the Teams Ambrose Twilight competition during daylight savings. There were 52 players, who enjoyed a free BBQ after play. Results for the competition will be published next week. MARCH 12 The Club had 74 men and 19 women playing in its Stableford event on Saturday, sponsored by Sekol Canned Tuna. There were seven visitors, from West Lakes, Glenelg, Tea Tree Gully, Coffin Bay and Roxby Downs. In the Men's sections, Andrew Fraser won A Grade with the only 40+ score of the day, winning with 41 points from Simon Bell on 37. B Grade was won by Juri Berzins with 37 from Grant Woods 36 and evergreen Maurie Barrie was successful in C Grade with 36 from Colin Clark 34. Rundowns went to Josh Hausler, visitor Brian Stacy and Tony Dragun on 37, followed by Ashley Durdin, Brenton George and Trent Bradford on 36. The Ladies' winner was Helen George 37 from Elaine Thring 36. NTP Winners were Norm Marks, Ben Sellen, Dylan Bell, Andrew Fraser, Tyson Arthur and Tate Secker, and there were seven par-three birdies scores, by Brian Stacy, Colin Clark, Broden Dennis, Greg Barry, Wayne Smith, Tate Secker and visitor Ricky Clark.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-wHY5j3hS7xpKCPxcRXiB7n/461af116-f993-4177-8e04-a9b9ebe3ce68.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg