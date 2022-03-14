news, local-news,

Thousands took to the streets of Tumby Bay throughout Saturday and Sunday as the Colour Tumby Festival provided plenty to see, hear, taste and dance to. The festival kicked off on Friday and continued through the long weekend, with an estimated crowd of up to 3000 people on Saturday and up to 5000 on Sunday. People wandered around to view the five newest murals created for 2022, as well as viewing the market stalls at the Colour Tumby Hub behind the Tumby Bay Hotel, at Traveller's Rest on Tumby Terrace and at the Mortlock Hub on Mortlock Street. Saturday night concluded with the fireworks display from the Tumby Bay jetty with about 2500 people lining up all along the seafront to view it. Sunday saw the Eyre Peninsula Expo debut with stalls, food vendors and activities delighting people outside the council office on Mortlock Street as well as the Cruzee Car Show on the foreshore near the Tumby Bay Yacht Club with a crowd of up to 1000 enjoying the combined 150 classic cars and motorcycles on display. RELATED: Live music also entertained crowds with Fizzy Pop at the Tumby Bay Soldier's Memorial Hall on Friday night and the Gospel Bluegrass Revival Concert at the Tumby Bay Lions Park on Saturday evening. Finally a rocking concert at the hall on Sunday night at the hall as the crowd made the most of dancing restrictions being lifted, moving to the tunes of Frankie J Holden, Wilbur Wilde and 'On The Prowl'. Tumby Bay Progress Association president Dion LeBrun said it was a spectacular weekend which was made possible thanks to the community's support. "It's the best festival we're put together yet because of the extra level of community participation which has lifted it to another level," he said. "It has exceeded our expectations, it shows what happens when the community pulls together." The artists once again attracted attention from passers by as the latest murals came together. One of the artists was Shawn Lu from Melbourne who created his mural near the Tumby Bay Skills Centre on Bratten Road, who also received help throughout the weekend by local girl Rahni Smith. Mr Lu said his mural was based on the painting 'Reply of the Zaporozhian Cossacks' by Ilya Repin but has mixed the theme from Cossacks writing to their invaders to farmers calling for their fair share of water. He said he had enjoyed his time in Tumby Bay and of the locals added "Everyone has been so friendly. Juddy Roller organises the visiting artist line up every year and project coordinator/producer Kirsten Chan said Tumby Bay continued to leave a positive mark on all who visited. "It's something we look forward to every single year, not just us but the artists look forward to it too," she said.

