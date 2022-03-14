Driver to face court after refusing breath test

news, local-news,

A local driver will face court and has lost his licence after refusing to submit to a breath test at Cummins on Sunday night. Police say at about 7pm on March 13, a Toyota Hilux utility was stopped on Fuss Street for a mobile breath test. However the driver, a 26-year-old local man, refused to follow police directions to undergo the breath test. The man was reported for failing to submit to a breath test, was issued with a 12 month immediate loss of licence and his vehicle was impounded for 28 days. He will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

