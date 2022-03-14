Eyre region feeling ignored

comment,

I am a local and have lived on Eyre Peninsula all my life. When I was growing up on a farm in central EP we depended on the Tod pipeline for water and on the railway to receive mail and bread twice a week and to take our produce away. All my life I have never ceased to marvel at the commitment and foresight made by the early governments in making these two big things happen to open up the peninsula. Now I am becoming disillusioned as I see the railway die and towns dying and no plans or vision for the future to do anything about it by current governments. If only they had the same enthusiasm those early pioneers had, and that I have, for this area of South Australia. We seem to be the forgotten part of the state. We almost don't exist when it comes to planning and spending money, even though we are the "grain bowl" and generate lots of primary income for the state. Not to mention the fishing industry. There are lots of things that could be done to reinvigorate this area and reconnect it to the rest of Australia, by the government, if they had the will. I attended a community meeting in Port Lincoln and listened to the experts explain the value and importance of re-opening the rail and getting a lot of trucks off our roads. Where was the Liberals' vision for the peninsula when they closed the the government-owned rail? And when they dropped Liz Penfold's plan for upgrading the road between Wirrulla and Kingoonya connecting Western Australia and the Northern Territory to the peninsula. When I see the Labor Party announce that they will build a new hospital at Mount Barker and the Liberals announce $15 million for a new emergency department for the Mount Barker Hospital in a marginal seat, but the peninsula can't even get security officers at Port Lincoln Hospital let alone other essential health services, I realise that both parties are about winning votes in marginal seats. That's why we have been ignored - Flinders is a safe Liberal seat. We need to have a representative who stands up for us. That's why, I believe, like many voters in other regional safe seats, we need hope, we need vison. We need an independent to represent us. DEIRDRE TAYLOR Port Lincoln Many Liberal Party faithful will vehemently dispute the recent letter in the Times by Dion Stacy. It has raised an important issue. The statement that "only an Independent can truly represent the interests of this area" is something we must all seriously consider. History has shown that the electorates of Flinders and Grey have too often been bypassed for funding of projects by the city-centric Liberal Party due to being regarded as "safe seats". Thus, no effort needed by them. This election gives everyone, including repetitive Liberal voters, an opportunity to remove that "safe seat" label to get things happening that will benefit us all. Perhaps then we will not become the (Liberals') nuclear waste capital of Australia. DENNIS LIGHTFOOT Lock Ian Harvey states that Port Lincoln Council supports Axel Stenross and Settlers Pioneer Cottage ("Railway station should be preserved", the Times, Feb 24). On behalf of past and present members of Axel Stenross Maritime Museum, I would like to clarify his statement. The museum is self-supporting, receiving from time to time grant funding and donations for specific projects. We have valued the commitment, dedication and the many voluntary hours spent by members and their families ensuring this museum continues as a wonderful tourist attraction. CHRISTINE PHILLIS Axel Stenross Maritime Museum secretary Residents in the Far West, Far North with television black spots across South Australia continue to be discriminated against, through their inability to receive commercial television news, current affairs, sport and advertising with SA-specific content. Given that there is a state election on March 19, constituents have been denied an opportunity to make an informed decision on polling day, as a result of not having access to televised advertisements, media interviews, political analysis and important electoral information. At present, we get our daily commercial news and advertising from Brisbane on Channel 7, on Channel 9 from Sydney, our Channel 10 coverage is sourced from Melbourne and ad-free Channel 2 Adelaide provides a short news segment related to our state. With digital technology available, this anomaly needs to be addressed in the interests of fairness. IAN MACGOWAN Ceduna As someone who spent more than 50 years helping young people in Port Lincoln and in boxing and receiving the award in 2009 for Citizen of the Year, I've seen first-hand what happens when we don't keep looking out for challenges our kids face. Those who are working with our young ones need more help. We see them walking the streets at night or not being able to get transport to a football game or, worse still, sleeping rough. We have some great organisations, but I believe we could achieve great outcomes if we had serious investment in the facilities and programs that would bring the kids off the streets, into the sporting communities, and even better, consistently into the classroom. We need resources to address mental health issues, the young people on the National Disability Insurance Scheme, how we support families whose children are struggling, and strengthen mentoring programs. I have been learning about how the schools and alternative learning centres in Adelaide have recognised that we have to come at these issues from our kids' point of view and find out what captures their motivation. There has been serious investment in alternative education programs in Adelaide to do just that. That is what is needed on Eyre Peninsula. But for many years now the major political parties don't seem to have a vision for the particular needs of our kids and their families in Port Lincoln. An independent candidate will know and care about the particular needs of EP young people and their families. If we can get our kids on track, it will benefit all of us. Only a vote for the independent candidate would ensure the best result for our kids on EP. PETER WILLIAMS Port Lincoln

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7SKfNdrJaYKTV556RMh69J/380d6070-3de4-4e73-8242-8e6e951b6c5f.jpg/r5_56_2088_1233_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Eyre region feeling ignored