sport, local-sport,

TASMAN 10/110 DEF SOUTHERN EYRE SOUTH 10/40 Tasman have booked their place in the Port Lincoln A grade cricket grand final after defeating Southern Eyre South by 70 runs in a low scoring semi final at Centenary Oval on Saturday. The SES bowling attack of Ryan Siebert and Will Charlton limited runs throughout the first 14 overs, with Charlton picking up the first three wickets. He first had Bodhi Fauser caught for seven and soon followed up with the wickets of George Wilks (6) and Andrew Frick (0), with Tasman on 3/23 after 10 overs. James Stockham and Jaiden Jude would be the best with the bat for Tasman, Stockham making it to 24 before he was caught by Charlton and Jude pushed on to 33 before he was out lbw by R. Siebert. Tom Morgan helped clean up the tail end, bowling Luke Strudwick (11) and claiming Brent Harris lbw (3) as well as the last wicket for the innings, bowling Matt James (6) to have Tasman all out on 110 at the start of the 41st over. Morgan finished with a stellar 3/13 off his 6.1 overs, with Charlton also a top wicket taker with 3/25 off nine, with wicket keeper Hamish Rowsell taking one catch and getting one stumping. SES faced a similar bowling attack with Strudwick and Cody Siebert causing issues, with Strudwick first bowling R. Siebert (1) then catching Ben Smith (6) off C. Siebert's ball. Strudwick would further dent SES' chances as in the ninth over he bowled out Liam O'Dea (6) then three balls later had T. Morgan out lbw for a duck, after nine overs SES were 4/25. This brought Fauser in who used his pace to maximum effect, starting with a maiden and a wicket as Roger Puckridge was caught by Stockham in slip for three. None of the SES batsmen would end up with double digit scores as Strudwick, Siebert, Fauser and Harris limited runs with seven maidens between them. Fauser would be responsible for four of those maidens as he would end up claiming the remaining wickets for the innings, claiming Archer Pertzel lbw (0), setting up another Stockham catch, this time off the bat of Eli Giddings (4) as well as bowling Rowsell (4), Charlton (0) and Jace Morgan (0). SES would end up all out on 40 in the 22nd over. Fauser finished with a sensational 6/8 off 8.2 overs with Strudwick taking 3/15 off nine overs. WAYBACK 10/97 DEF BY CHARLTON 8/98 Another low scoring game saw Charlton keep their season alive, defeating Wayback in the knockout semi final at Centenary on Sunday. Wayback elected to bat first and it was not until the third over before they scored their first runs, two from Billy Campbell but these were the only two he would score as he ended up caught by Dylan Dunn. Jack Shanley soon claimed his second wicket, bowling Hamish Newman for six as Wayback were 2/20 after 10 overs. After lasting more than 10 overs Mayurdhvaj Gadhavi was finally bowled out by Nick Wright for 11 and after adding 10 more runs Jack Parsons was bowled by James Fuss. Wickets continued to fall as Brad Gay was caught for five and after lasting more than 17 overs Nathan Sincock was finally run out by Stephen Rees for 12. Connor Madden picked up two wickets to have Paul Newman (16) and Tom Bascomb (12) caught while Shanley would claim the last two in the 39th over, bowling John Bascomb and Marc Eckert for ducks in consecutive balls to leave Wayback all out on 97. Shanley topped the bowling with 4/19 off 7.4 overs while Connor Madden took 2/13 off nine with four maidens. Charlton openers Connor Madden and Tyrese Sincock scored eight off the bat before Madden was caught out for seven. Eckert made an impact with the ball, claiming Sincock lbw for five followed by bowling Nick Wright for 17 who scored some vital boundaries for Charlton. Gadhavi and Parsons helped to limit Charlton runs with the former claiming the wickets of Dunn (11) and Rees (4) while the latter dismissed Shanley (6) and Jack Humphries (0), three of the four coming by way of lbw. However Charlton still managed to add runs and capitalise off extras and by the end of the 30th over needed just two runs to win. Wayback delayed the result with Gadhavi having Ryan Cottrell caught for 17 but Michael Secker (6 n.o.) hit the remaining two runs in the 32nd over to take the win with two wickets in hand. Gadhavi topped the bowling with 3/18 off nine overs with four maidens while Eckert took 2/8 off his four and Parsons 2/22 off 8.4. Charlton will now move on to the preliminary final against Southern Eyre South at Centenary this Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/a935e17d-51a2-4e4a-adb1-1126ad14fca9.jpg/r116_155_3222_1910_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg