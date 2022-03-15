  1. Home
Plenty of excitement at ladies tennis

Local Sport
Ladies tennis: Some very exciting games of tennis were played on Wednesday night. Photo: file.
Some very exciting games of tennis were played on Wednesday night.

In the first match between Andrew Pelham Crash and Calypso Star Charters, the match got off to a great start for Andrew Pelham Crash Sharyn Valente and Danika Rietske defeating Bridgette McDonald and Emma Williams 6 games to 2 games.

In the 2nd game Angelika Sederstrom and Estelle Gray for Calypso Star defeated Tania Kolega and Margaret Palmer for Andrew Pelham 6 games to 5.

Bridgette McDonald and Angelika Sederstrom for Calypso Star defeated Sharyn Valente and Tania Kolega Andrew Pelham Crash 6 games to 5 games.

Danika Rietske and Margaret Palmer for Andrew Pelham defeated Emma Williams Calypso Star 6 games to 4.

In the last games Valente and Palmer for Andrew Pelham defeated McDonald and Gray Calypso Star 6 games to 2.

Williams and Gray for Calypso Star defeated Rietske and Kolega 6 games to 1. Overall Andrew Pelham defeated Calypso 3 sets 38 games to 3 sets 35m in a very close match.

Sports Power versus Mitre 10 Hunter Gray and Jani Howatt defeated Sachi Vidov and Holly Bates 6 games to 3.

Sienna and Bella White were defeated by Abbey Bates and Shauna O'Connor 2 games to 6 games. Vidov and Bates for Mitre 10 defeated Gray and Sienna White Sportspower 6 games to 2.

Jani Howatt and Bella White for Sportspower defeated Holly Bates and O'Conner 6 games to 5. Vidov and Abby Bates Mitre 10 defeated Gray and Sienna White Sportspower 6 games to 4.

Jani Howatt and Bella White for Sportspower defeated Holly Bates and O'Conner Mitre 10 6 games to 5. Over all Mitre 10 2sets 23 games to Sportspower 4 sets 32 games.

All in all very interesting to watch. It is nice to see all the players really enjoying their tennis.