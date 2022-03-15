Plenty of excitement at ladies tennis
Some very exciting games of tennis were played on Wednesday night.
In the first match between Andrew Pelham Crash and Calypso Star Charters, the match got off to a great start for Andrew Pelham Crash Sharyn Valente and Danika Rietske defeating Bridgette McDonald and Emma Williams 6 games to 2 games.
In the 2nd game Angelika Sederstrom and Estelle Gray for Calypso Star defeated Tania Kolega and Margaret Palmer for Andrew Pelham 6 games to 5.
Bridgette McDonald and Angelika Sederstrom for Calypso Star defeated Sharyn Valente and Tania Kolega Andrew Pelham Crash 6 games to 5 games.
Danika Rietske and Margaret Palmer for Andrew Pelham defeated Emma Williams Calypso Star 6 games to 4.
In the last games Valente and Palmer for Andrew Pelham defeated McDonald and Gray Calypso Star 6 games to 2.
Williams and Gray for Calypso Star defeated Rietske and Kolega 6 games to 1. Overall Andrew Pelham defeated Calypso 3 sets 38 games to 3 sets 35m in a very close match.
Sports Power versus Mitre 10 Hunter Gray and Jani Howatt defeated Sachi Vidov and Holly Bates 6 games to 3.
Sienna and Bella White were defeated by Abbey Bates and Shauna O'Connor 2 games to 6 games. Vidov and Bates for Mitre 10 defeated Gray and Sienna White Sportspower 6 games to 2.
Jani Howatt and Bella White for Sportspower defeated Holly Bates and O'Conner 6 games to 5. Vidov and Abby Bates Mitre 10 defeated Gray and Sienna White Sportspower 6 games to 4.
Jani Howatt and Bella White for Sportspower defeated Holly Bates and O'Conner Mitre 10 6 games to 5. Over all Mitre 10 2sets 23 games to Sportspower 4 sets 32 games.
All in all very interesting to watch. It is nice to see all the players really enjoying their tennis.