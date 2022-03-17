sport, local-sport,

Port Lincoln and Districts Softball Association presented its best and fairest awards for the 2021/22 season on grand final day on March 5. Squaws' Alana Jantke was once again A grade best and fairest with Roadrunners' Jess Jolly runner up. B grade saw Roadrunners' Tanya Habner take out best and fairest ahead of Squaws' Suzanne Scanlon while under 16s was won by Squaws' Anna Te Wano ahead of Shields' Airlie Hartwich. The association presented life membership to Eliza Heath while Squaws' Sharon Kemp received player life membership. Ken Pycroft was once again on hand to present the Ken Pycroft Spirit Award to someone who had gone out of their way to assist the association, which this year went to Ray Todd. Also included in the gallery are action shots from this year's grand finals, see who were this year's winners here. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/e90f0446-6e68-4f14-8bd6-cc02ce55e8f2_rotated_270.jpg/r0_182_2769_1746_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg