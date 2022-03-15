sport, local-sport,

SENIOR COLTS GRAND FINAL Charlton 10/59 def by Tod River 2/62 After some tightly contested games throughout the season, Tod River and Charlton contested the 2021/22 senior colts grand final at Centenary Oval on Saturday. In near perfect conditions and in front of a good crowd, Charlton won the toss and elected to bat first. Charlton openers Tyrese Sincock and Riley Lang made a positive start before the dangerous Sincock was bowled by Archie Aldridge who found his range. Lang batted well, showing a strong defence before retiring after his 20 balls on 14. Seb Henderson, bowling with good control then bowled Lachy Lang without scoring, as Tod River began to apply the pressure with good captaincy from Kade Mullins. After being 1/21, Charlton found it difficult to score with some good bowling and fielding from Tod River. Fletcher Chatfield and Ollie Haylock showed strong resistance, both retiring on four and six after their 20 balls. Zade Hearfield, Lucas Gray and Oscar Helliar all came and went quickly after some good fielding by Cooper Mullins and Henderson created two run out opportunities. Young Dominic Gray showed he is a player of the future, facing his 20 balls and helping to extend the innings of Charlton. Ryder Bilney made a start but was bowled by Archie Coote and Seth Schlink was caught behind off the bowling of Blight leaving Charlton 7/46. Charlton's retired batsmen then returned to the crease looking to build their innings, but Tod River's bowlers continued to apply the pressure with Riley Lang brilliantly caught behind by K. Mullins off Aldridge for a hard fought 15. Luke Penna then bowled Chatfield and had Haylock caught behind to close out the innings of Charlton for 59. In reply, Tod River's opening batsman made a positive start to the run chase with Henderson and Coote working hard against good bowling from Sincock and Lachy lang. The openers began to look comfortable at the crease and were running well between the wickets. Both retired after their 20 balls, putting their team in a strong position. Aldridge came to the crease looking to continue the work of the openers and quickly settled into his innings. C. Mullins was bowled by some good bowling from R. Lang and Tiarnan Cochrane was then bowled by Sincock, giving Charlton some hope. This was short lived as Penna came to the crease at 2/31. He and Aldridge combined well with excellent running between the wickets and powerful stroke play, making it difficult for Charlton to defend. A boundary to Aldridge in the 14th over saw Tod River pass the target and take out their third consecutive premiership. Archie Aldridge was awarded Man of the Match with his 2/16 and 28 not out.

Tod River wins third straight senior colts premiership