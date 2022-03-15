sport, local-sport,

Grinzinger Star looks well placed to take out the $31,800 Kimba Cup run at Port Lincoln on Sunday. After running a very creditable third in the Port Lincoln Cup the Kylie McKerlie trained six-year-old will not have to chase Splash Some Cash and Dexter You Devil in this event. The Darryl Carrison trained mare Bramfield has owned this race winning the last three editions and this will be her final dance. Despite not being in the best of form this season it sure would be a fairy tale ending if she were to come steaming down the outside and round them up as we have seen many times before. She will have the crowd support. Mount Madiera was not disgraced finishing fourth in the Port Lincoln Cup, he will be strong late and looks a solid each-way play. Fulton Street looks the other main danger if he were to make the trip over but happy to stick with Grinzinger Star to be rewarded here for his consistency. There looks plenty of speed engaged in the Benchmark 78 over 1210 meters with speed machine Centrefield possibly clashing with a couple of Jackie Stoetzer trained speedsters in Riverside Rock and the filly Strawberry Swing. This may set the race up for a closer again as we saw in the Cup Day Sprint when Trygve finished best. Artful Ambition is another runner that is suited by the expected hot tempo. Other runners worth following on the day are Crowned King, Von George in the maiden and if Call Me Herbie were to draw a low gate he could be a sharp improver. Final fields and race starting times declared on Thursday.

