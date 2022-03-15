news, local-news,

Port Lincoln City Council invited residents to Whait reserve on Tuesday March 15 to view the updated concept plans for its project on site through a free community event, taking place from 12:30-3pm. The Rotary Club of Port Lincoln cooked a barbecue while community members had discussions around the planned upgrades, with council undertaking a complete redesign of the reserve. A short ceremony unfolded under the trees on the reserve with a welcome to country to start from Emma Richards, followed by speeches from Port Lincoln City Council Chief executive Matt Morgan, Mayor Brad Flaherty, Lincoln Gardens Principal Sandra Spencer, MP for Flinders Peter Trelor and Chief executive of Crime Stoppers SA Nigel Smart. Mayor Brad Flaherty emphasised the importance of having the community involved in the design process, mentioning the demographic of the new space and the progression of the project. "It can be a hub for not just children, but for adults as well - it has been an objective that I have wanted to have done since I first came back to Port Lincoln in 2007." Mr Flaherty stressed it will be a shared site by people from the surrounding community, mentioning how council received government funding support to help see the project come to fruition. "We received just over $333 000 from open spaces a state grant...council is putting up another $350 000 odd - we will be spending three quarters of a million on this park to bring it up to where it should be." Mr Flaherty mentioned the school students from Lincoln Gardens Primary School, Port Lincoln Special School, Port Lincoln Primary and Saint Joesphs had been providing ideas for the designs for the adventure playground area. "We thought if there was a bit of ownership of the local community as well as pulling some really good design ideas from the children that it would be the best thing for the park." The mayor added council should see stage one completed by the end of June. "I am hoping that we will be able to get into and complete the whole structure by the end of the calendar year, if not by the end of the financial year to come." Mr Flaherty mentioned some of the possibilities for people who wish to gather at the new site. "We are going to have convivences here and barbecues here - people from the surrounding communities can actually use it as a community Centre." The mayor said the CEO and council staff instituted the links with the schools and engaged with the community as much as possible in order to hear their ideas. Principal of Lincoln Gardens Primary School outlined the conversations the CEO will have with 5/6 students when he visits the school while hearing about their ideas for the nature play area. "He will also talk to them about costings what needs to be involved - they have got to be considerate of all the other things that are going to be happening in the park as well." Ms Spencer said the 5/6 students will gather thoughts from the rest of the children at school before they come up with their plan for the nature play area - she added it was important the children had an input into the plans. "It is vital that children have a voice in it and then they will own it and engage and come and look after it." The principal further emphasised that Mr Morgan will work to outline with the students with what is required so that everyone can gain access to the area. "They were going to put in paths and things like that but they will need to be mindful of the different ages of who is going to interact and to ensure everyone can come and enjoy that space." Youth worker from West Coast Youth and Community Support Jim Stockham said they provided some feedback to council during the community consultation period, mentioning they had discussed having shade and somewhere where groups could sit down and run activities from the park, outlining aspects to the site they are glad to see come to fruition. "Having toilets here and upgrades to the basketball courts with some play equipment will be really effective for our new style of youth engagement moving forward...this brand new park is going to be fantastic for us." Mr Stockham said they are looking forward to running programs during school holidays at the site. "We will see if we can pick up young people on the youth bus, drop them back in and see what we can do and provide some free food." Mr Stockham said this will be a great place for them to hang out while youth enagage with their services, empowering them to support who they want to be.

