sport, local-sport,

BOSTON 5.4 (34) DEF MALLEE PARK 3.9 (27) Boston have fought to a courageous seven-point win against Mallee Park in a close contest at the Port Lincoln High School Oval on Friday evening. The two teams came into Friday with some momentum after they each won their two games the previous Sunday with a win to put one side one win clear on top of the ladder. It was Mallee Park who got the edge at the start, utilising centre clearances and tackling pressure to win the ball and set up several inside 50s, on top of getting numbers around the ball setting up superiority in the contests. Despite some good Boston defensive pressure the Peckerettes set up the first few shots on goal, eventually rewarded with Katie Wells kicking the first and soon followed by another from Jacqueline Johncock. The Tigers rallied late but could only manage two behinds as Mallee Park went into the first break with a 13-point lead. Boston managed to get more entries into their 50 in the second quarter but could not set up many shots on goal thanks to the continued pressure by Mallee Park in the back half. The Tigers started to get on top with their own tackling pressure with some great passages of play through the middle, despite Mallee Park continuing to press forward with clearances from stoppages. Eventually Boston broke through with a goal to Jemma Schilling who was effective with her attack of the ball off the forward flank, bringing the margin back to nine points at half time. It was another well fought quarter in the third as Boston continued to hit targets and used options well while Mallee Park utilised space on the far side while continuing to apply tackling pressure to win back possessions. The Tigers got themselves in front, first through a soccer goal from Tanna Absalom, followed by a big boot from Ash Dyer set up by Schilling to give them a two-point lead at the final break. The Peckerettes needed a breakthrough and got it immediately with a goal through Taliha Flavel, giving them back the lead, it was now a race to see who had the fresher legs to run out the game. Boston pushed forward with all their might as the Peckerettes applied non-stop pressure throughout, with Dyer lifting at every opportunity with her run and carry. Eventually the Tigers got the goal they needed through Schilling and in the dying stages the Peckerettes again pushed into their 50. Boston repelled this and Dyer went for a big run, aided with a shepherd from Kalea Siegert who was a standout in defence, ending with a soccer goal from Gudzenovs to seal the game. A spirited game saw Boston earn a memorable seven-point win against a skilled Mallee Park side. The two teams will clash again this Sunday in the final round before finals.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/4481f356-34a7-4506-92d8-71423cd5ded9.JPG/r1600_1498_3680_2673_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg