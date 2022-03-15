Close games in Wednesday night tennis

sport, local-sport,

Some very exciting games of tennis were played on Wednesday night. In the first match between Andrew Pelham Crash and Calypso Star Charters, the match got off to a great start for Andrew Pelham Crash Sharyn Valente and Danika Rietske defeating Bridgette McDonald and Emma Williams 6-2. In the second game Angelika Sederstrom and Estelle Gray for Calypso Star defeated Tania Kolega and Margaret Palmer for Andrew Pelham 6-5. Bridgette McDonald and Angelika Sederstrom for Calypso Star defeated Sharyn Valente and Tania Kolega Andrew Pelham Crash 6-5. Danika Rietske and Margaret Palmer for Andrew Pelham defeated Emma Williams Calypso Star 6-4. In the last games Valente and Palmer for Andrew Pelham defeated McDonald and Gray of Calypso Star 6-2. Williams and Gray for Calypso Star defeated Rietske and Kolega 6-1. Overall Andrew Pelham defeated Calypso 3 sets 38 games to 3 sets 35. Very close match. Sports Power versus Mitre 10 Hunter Gray and Jani Howatt defeated Sachi Vidov and Holly Bates 6-3. Sienna and Bella White were defeated by Abbey Bates and Shauna O'Connor 2-6. Vidov and Bates for Mitre 10 defeated Gray and Sienna White Sportspower 6-2. Jani Howatt and Bella White for Sportspower defeated Holly Bates and O'Conner 6-5. Vidov and Abby Bates Mitre 10 defeated Gray and Sienna White Sportspower 6-4. Jani Howatt and Bella White for Sportspower defeated Holly Bates and O'Conner Mitre 10 6-5. Overall Sportspower were the winners 4 sets 32 games to Mitre 10 2 sets 23 games. All in all very interesting to watch. Nice to see all the players really enjoying their tennis.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/luca.cetta/3fff5fc5-e5f6-43d0-ae3d-0a5520bf93bb.jpg/r1_0_445_251_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg