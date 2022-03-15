Close games in Wednesday night tennis
Some very exciting games of tennis were played on Wednesday night.
In the first match between Andrew Pelham Crash and Calypso Star Charters, the match got off to a great start for Andrew Pelham Crash Sharyn Valente and Danika Rietske defeating Bridgette McDonald and Emma Williams 6-2.
In the second game Angelika Sederstrom and Estelle Gray for Calypso Star defeated Tania Kolega and Margaret Palmer for Andrew Pelham 6-5.
Bridgette McDonald and Angelika Sederstrom for Calypso Star defeated Sharyn Valente and Tania Kolega Andrew Pelham Crash 6-5.
Danika Rietske and Margaret Palmer for Andrew Pelham defeated Emma Williams Calypso Star 6-4.
In the last games Valente and Palmer for Andrew Pelham defeated McDonald and Gray of Calypso Star 6-2.
Williams and Gray for Calypso Star defeated Rietske and Kolega 6-1.
Overall Andrew Pelham defeated Calypso 3 sets 38 games to 3 sets 35. Very close match.
Sports Power versus Mitre 10 Hunter Gray and Jani Howatt defeated Sachi Vidov and Holly Bates 6-3.
Sienna and Bella White were defeated by Abbey Bates and Shauna O'Connor 2-6.
Vidov and Bates for Mitre 10 defeated Gray and Sienna White Sportspower 6-2.
Jani Howatt and Bella White for Sportspower defeated Holly Bates and O'Conner 6-5.
Vidov and Abby Bates Mitre 10 defeated Gray and Sienna White Sportspower 6-4.
Jani Howatt and Bella White for Sportspower defeated Holly Bates and O'Conner Mitre 10 6-5. Overall Sportspower were the winners 4 sets 32 games to Mitre 10 2 sets 23 games.
All in all very interesting to watch.
Nice to see all the players really enjoying their tennis.