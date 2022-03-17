news, local-news,

Crime Stoppers is connecting further with communities across regional South Australia such as Port Lincoln, encouraging locals to contact them to provide anonymous information to help fight crime. Crime Stoppers chief executive officer Nigel Smart visited Port Lincoln on Tuesday, March 15 as part of a statewide campaign to inform people of the National Firearms Amnesty. Starting on Adelaide Place outside the Port Lincoln Post Office they then moved on to Whait Reserve as a part of the Port Lincoln City Council's public event. Mr Smart said Crime Stoppers was working with SAPOL to inform communities about the amnesty, encouraging people to hand in their unregistered weapons into their nearest police station with no consequences. He said across the country there was an estimated 260,000 unregistered firearms sitting in people's houses and the concern was when these weapons were stolen, they could then move into the black market. "This is a federal government is initiative across Australia to make people aware of it. communicating to them that they can hand them in to any police station across Australia," he said. During the visit Mr Smart promoted Crime Stoppers working closely with regional communities like Port Lincoln to address local issues and encourage people to report information to police. Over the last couple of months Crime Stoppers has reached out to communities including Roxby Downs, Murray Bridge, Port Augusta and Port Pirie to spread this message, moving on to Whyalla after Port Lincoln. Mr Smart said over the past 25 years Crime Stoppers had solved about 35,000 crimes, providing a platform for people to report information anonymously. He said Crime Stoppers would work with local police and Port Lincoln City Council to help address issues specific to the area. "Some people don't want to be in court, be a witness or have an association with elements of crime," he said. "Crime Stoppers is that platform where people can make a report and say what they know without saying who they are. "It supports the community because police can gain different levels of intelligence that leads to a safer community." Sergeant Di Baker-Tagg of Eyre and Western Crime Prevention said local SAPOL was joining Crime Stoppers in inviting the Port Lincoln community to use the platform to report crime anonymously. "We are working collaboratively with Crime Stoppers to increase community safety and Crime Stoppers is that conduit between the community and SAPOL for receiving information about illegal activity," she said. People can report to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or going online at crimestopperssa.com.au.

