Discover what's on across Eyre Peninsula

Line and Label visit Combined Probus Club Port Lincoln Combined Probus Club members please note next outing is at the Line and Label Winery on Friday, March 18.Tour starts at 11am. Please note the luncheon venue has been changed to the Cellar Door for easier access for our handicapped members.Further details contact Ian on 0438 313 467. Cup day here again 109th Kimba Cup The Kimba Cup Race Day is on again at the Port Lincoln Racing Club this Sunday, March 20. Gates open 11am with eight race programme lined up, including the 109th DK Quarries Kimba Cup. Tickets must be pre-purchased online at m.moshtix.com.au/v2/event/2022-dk-quarries-kimba-cup/134211. Markets are back Port Lincoln Markets Lincoln Community Family Markets are back this Sunday, March 20, 9am to 2pm at Nautilus Arts Centre on Tasman Terrace. Stall holders will showcase a great variety of items and food. Local honey, free range eggs, Casey Gourmet Bagels, Windy Hills Olives, handmade cards, arts and crafts, plants and flowers, jewellery, toys, leather items, sterling silver gemstone rings and more . Facebook Lincoln Family Market to become a new stall holder for the Easter Sunday Market. COVID rules apply. Driven for 2022 Lincoln Auto Club AGM The annual general meeting of the Lincoln Auto Club will be held at the Ravendale Community Sports Centre at 10am on Sunday, March 20. Roald Dahl Comes to Tumby Roald Dahl and the Imagination Seekers Interactive Theatre International proudly presents 'Roald Dahl and the Imagination Seekers', coming to Tumby Bay Soldier's Memorial Hall on March 26-27. Especially made for ages six and up the show is an immersive and interactive performance with games and imaginative play based around a group looking to keep the words and stories of Roald Dahl alive. Tickets, tour dates and venues can be found at: www.taletendersaustralia.com. Pensioners Meeting SA Pensioners Club Next meeting will be held at the Lincoln South Club Rooms from 10.30 am, March 22. Please come through the back entrance. Enquiries to Heather 0429 854 093. Outing to the Attic Ladies Probus Club There will be a special outing on Tuesday March 29 with a visit to Annabel's Attic at Warrow Road, Cummins, $3 entry. Lunch afterwards at the Cummins Hotel. Please indicate your interest at the AGM or phone Leonore on 0437887441. Carpooling will be available. Port Lincoln Ladies Probus Club Happy Chat on Tuesday, March 22 at the Port Lincoln Hotel at 10am. Please wear something green in honour of St Patrick. Op Shop open again Anglican Op Shop Op Shop will be open 9am to 3pm Friday, April 8 and 9am to 2pm Saturday, April 9. Normal Op shop goods be available both days. On Saturday there will be food (baked goods etc), coffee and some plants available. Eftpos not available in Op Shop.

