Salmon providing a feed

Here's what was biting and where. WEST COAST No reports from the far West this week, but the warm weather should be good for some late mulloway, sharks and big salmon at the Dog Fence and Yalata. Elliston offshore has seen some big kingfish and samsons landed on deep diving lures and big 200+ gram jigs. There are also plenty of nannygai and gummy sharks around the reefs. Reports from Streaky, Venus and Elliston bays have been about plenty of King George whiting, tommies, garfish, snook, squid and some good flathead. COFFIN BAY Inside the bay there have been some good captures of King George whiting, tommies, garfish, snook and salmon. Goolwa cockles have been the go to bait for the KGWs. There are also plenty of gummys in the bay. Farm Beach has had a really good run of fish this week. Plenty of boaties have been out there bagging out on crabs, King George whiting, garfish, snook and squid. Offshore has seen tuna to 15kg from around Sir Isaacs, Reef Head, Greenly and Krawse and most other spots. On the reefs there are good numbers of nannygai, blue morwong, gummy sharks, kingfish to 110cm and samson fish to 121cm being caught on jigs, soft plastics and squid heads. PORT LINCOLN Sleaford Beach made the news this week with the big schools of salmon being harassed by a hungry mob of bronze whalers. Some of the salmon were over 5kg and in very close to shore. Plenty of anglers took advantage over the weekend to catch some of these big salmon and sharks from the beach. Blue swimmer crabs continue their good run. Proper Bay, Louth Bay and Boston Bay have good numbers of crabs being caught mostly later in the day when the tide is moving at its peak. King George whiting, garfish, snook, salmon, silver trevally and lots of squid are keeping anglers busy from boats and on land. Best areas have been the jetty and wharf, Murrays Point, Louth Bay and the North Shore. Offshore has seen a few bluefin tuna caught on diving lures like the Halco 190DD and Speed Donkeys. Redhead, Gold and Pilchard colours are working well. There are also plenty of nannygai, big silver trevally and large King George whiting around the reefs and Islands. TUMBY BAY King George whiting to over 50cm have been caught out at the Group. Goolwa cockles have accounted for many large fish. Local squid and prawns have caught their share of large whiting too. There are also lots of large squid, silver trevally, snook, garfish and tommies around the islands. Closer to Tumby, there are a few yellowfin whiting on Ski Beach, as well as a few flathead, garfish and snook. COWELL Plenty of blue swimmer crabs, yellowfin whiting, garfish and snook have been reported in the harbour.

