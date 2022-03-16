sport, local-sport,

Eight Eyre Peninsula netballers will receive a boost towards their path to playing professional netball as a part of the inaugural Adelaide Thunderbirds Talent Academy. Selection was held at the end of February with 247 players from across the state taking part, which was then cut to about 150 before a final group of 80 was picked. One tenth of this group will be players from Eyre Peninsula, which includes Port Lincoln netballers Kalea Siegert, Lauren McDonald, Georgia Robinson, Siobn Hayman and Dakota Wilkins. Joining them will be Taryn Beinke from Great Flinders Netball Association as well as Rebecca Sampson and Chloe Evans from Eastern Eyre and Western Eyre associations respectively. Siegert said it was exciting to be selected for the academy and was looking forward to getting started. "It's a big achievement, particularly for regional kids like here in Port Lincoln," she said. "It's something I really love and we'll getting trained to go on to bigger and better things." The newly structured talent academy will see the 80 selected players train together five times a year, including two sessions at Netball SA Stadium where they will have access to specialist coaching and Thunderbirds players. This was built upon Netball SA's long standing academy program. Hayman is attending boarding school in Adelaide and said she was honoured to take part in the program. "It's really exciting and I can't wait to see what happens next," she said. "I can't wait for the first training to start." Wilkins, who is also a boarding school student in Adelaide, said she was looking forward to "accessing state level coaches, playing with girls from all over the state and meeting new friends." This year will also be a big one for McDonald, who on top of being a part of the Thunderbirds Talent Academy has also been selected for the Under 17 State Team Squad alongside Rani Tomney from Eastern Eyre. McDonald said there was a lot to look forward to what the year will bring in her development as a netballer. "It's exciting, there's a lot of commitment involved from us and our families but it's going to be an incredible experience," she said. The 80 selected players will be gearing up for the first regional training session, which is expected to take place on May 1. This will be followed by sessions on May 29 and August 14, as well as sessions in Adelaide on July 2-3 and from September 20 to October 2. The academy program has been designed to identify players aged between 14-16 years old across the state to develop their potential.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/da07e850-1557-4bb4-a8a9-f4d3669a4ccc.JPG/r0_165_5080_3035_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg