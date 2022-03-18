Questions raised on Billy Lights Point option

news, local-news,

Progress on the selection of a site for a desalination plant continues to be made as calls continue for major parties to guarantee it will not be in Boston Bay. Eyre Peninsula Desalination Site Selection Committee recently held its fifth meeting as discussion on possible sites continues. However Hands Off Boston Bay has continued to raise questions on whether Billy Lights Point was off the table due to the impact it would have on aquaculture. Leading into the election the group has called for the government and opposition to officially rule out Billy Lights Point and for voters to consider candidates who are against a plant at that location. Independent candidate for Flinders Liz Habermann has opposed a plant at Billy Lights Point and has raised questions based on previous committee minutes on whether it has been truly removed as an option and the currently available budget of $100-150 million. She said there was also the question on whether SA Water was currently negotiating with the landholder at Billy Lights Point to ensure the option remained in place or was extended until after the election. "If the Liberal Party do not answer these questions, will it be because they intend to build the plant at Billy Lights Point after the election in any event and are just fobbing off the opponents of the plant in the meantime by the smokescreen of the SCC?," she said. "If I am elected as an Independent, under no circumstances will there be a desalination plant at Billy Lights Point or the western precinct or the Port Lincoln precinct," she said. However committee chairperson Peter Treloar said the committee was committed to present to the government and SA Water an alternative site to Billy Lights Point, with an obligation to present the alternative site by the end of July. "This will take significant work from committee members, and will include consideration of environmental and financial aspects of any development," he said. "The Minister also made it clear that 'social licence' needs to be addressed." On budget concerns, Environment and Water Minister David Speirs said there was no hard cap for the project and the final cost would not be known until a preferred site was announced, with the $100-150 million based on the previous estimated amount. Liberal candidate Sam Telfer said he was against any decision which risks the aquaculture or fishing sector and supported the process which was put in place. "Having the location decision made by a local committee which includes a cross section of community representatives from aquaculture, community, local business and local government is very important as it takes the political games out of such an important decision," he said. "I am against any site which puts at risk the aquaculture or fishing sector, such as Boston Bay and Proper Bay, and am very happy that a process has been put in place which puts the decision making back into local hands through this committee."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matt.carcich/3f3e440e-3d7d-4405-af97-cf6f7063fbcd.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg