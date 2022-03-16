news, local-news,

Police are seeking information relating to the welfare of two people after a finding their crashed vehicle near Ceduna Wednesday morning. At about 4.20am on March 16 police were called to the Eyre Highway at Mudamuckla after a 2020 blue Mitsubishi ASX, WA registration 1HET006, was found crashed and abandoned. Police had spoken to the vehicles occupants at about 3.30pm the previous afternoon at a car wash on Kuhlmann Street in Ceduna. One is a women who is described as being about 20-years-old with a slim build, black hair and pale skin, last seen wearing black shorts and a black Adidas crop. The other occupant is a man described as about 39-years-old with a stocky build, facial hair/stubble and wearing a gold chain. Police and family have concerns for their welfare and anyone who may have picked up the pair or has information about their whereabouts are asked to call the Police Assistance Line immediately on 131 444.

Police seek missing pair after car located near Ceduna