Police have arrested two people following an investigation into a crash near Ceduna. At about 4.20am on Wednesday, March 16 police were called to the Eyre Highway at Mudamuckla after a Mitsubishi SUV was found crashed and abandoned. Police had spoken to the vehicles occupants at about 3.30pm the previous afternoon at a car wash on Kuhlmann Street in Ceduna. An investigation followed and at about 5pm on Friday, March 18 police located and arrested the pair at a business on McKenzie Street in Ceduna. A 20-year-old Western Australian woman has been charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle while a 39-year-old Western Australian man has been charged with illegal use, stating false personal details, speed dangerous and assault. The pair have been refused bail and will appear in Ceduna Magistrates Court on Monday. SAPOL has thanked the public for their assistance in the investigation.

Western Australian pair arrested following Eyre Peninsula crash investigation