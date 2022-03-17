news, local-news,

Port Lincoln tuna entrepreneur Lukina Lukin is among three South Australian businesswomen recognised as a finalist for a state award. Ms Lukin has been announced as a finalist for the 2022 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award alongside Robyn Verrall from McCallum and Stephanie Lunn from Jamestown. The winner of the award will receive a $15,000 Westpac grant to help progress their winning project, as well as receive professional development opportunities. Ms Lukin has been recognised for her work as managing director of the Lukin Group of Companies and is working on a pathway for her business Dinko Tuna and for the Australian southern bluefin tuna industry to grow and move into emerging export markets across Asia, the Middle East and United States. Ms Lukin said she was grateful to be named as one of this year's finalists. She said she was passionate about helping to develop the market for southern bluefin tuna, trying to reduce the reliance on the Japanese market and value add to the product. "We've tried to go into the Chinese market and now with value adding I've done with the -60 degree freezing with liquid nitrogen the tuna can now be packed to put into the domestic market and accepted to be sold in the retail market," she said. "Fresh tuna is only seasonal but by freezing it we can supply all year." Ms Lukin said there were still challenges to face, such as logistics in delivering the product to end users in the wholesale and retail fields. On top of winning the award and the $15,000 grant, the SA winner will then move on to the national AgriFutures Rural Women's Award Gala Dinner in Canberra on September 6, where the national winner will receive an additional $20,000 grant. Ms Lukin said she would be very grateful to receive the award and represent the state, she would be proud to see the other finalists move through after accomplishing great work in their own fields. She said ultimately her focus was about helping to bring about progress for the business and the industry and create jobs. "I've been doing this for a long time and I am always thinking on how to improve the product and grow the market," she said. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/1494a88e-2232-4d8d-85cb-991026b29f5a.jpg/r13_706_3613_2740_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg