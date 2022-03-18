news, local-news,

Students at Lincoln Gardens Primary School will be undertaking a number of activities to promote kindness culture throughout Harmony Week. The students will be working together as a whole school everyday from 12:30-12:55pm to undertake the activities plus the additional learning during class time with the school Wellbeing Leader, Amanda Parker. Ms Parker outlined the activities students will undertake throughout the week, tying them in with National Day against Bullying and Violence. "On Monday all the classes will meet in the school activity hall and have an opportunity to share what kindness means to them and the importance of Harmony week," Ms Parker said. "The students will then move outside and take it in turns to stencil butterflies onto the newly established Kindness Bench. "The Kindness bench will encourage kindness and inclusiveness within the yard. "When a child feels lonely or wants someone to talk to they will be able to sit on the bench and other students and staff members will be able to recognise this and sit with them or invite them to play and provide support, comfort and friendship." Students will be undertaking art activities on Tuesday, following a theme around family and community. On Wednesday the students will participate in beading activities to create their own unique hanging beads that will be displayed within the school. The activity on Thursday will be art based. "The students are going to create artwork using water paints that depict how they show kindness at Lincoln Gardens Primary school and the wider community," Ms Parker added. "Three large pieces of artwork will be created by the students on Friday. "Each piece of artwork will be done on a wooden board and will have a different theme that connects to Harmony Week, these will be displayed outdoors in the school Cultural area" There will be extra additions presented around the school displaying the theme further of Harmony Week, including kind quotes written around the schools, wooden pegs hidden around the school with kind words for the children to find and chalk drawings that the students will be able to have a photo next to. "Harmony week will be a chance for our school to promote a Kindness culture and spread the message about the importance of kindness that we hope extends out into the wider community," Ms Parker finished. "The school will continue to work on establishing and maintaining a kindness culture throughout the year through various whole school activities and in classroom lessons."

