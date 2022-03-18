news, local-news,

Students at Lincoln Gardens Primary School undertook a number of activities throughout Harmony Week to promote kindness culture. The students have been working together everyday as a whole school on the activities from 12.30-12.55pm plus the additional learning during class time with Wellbeing Leader, Amanda Parker, with students carrying out the message of kindness to the wider community. The students spoke about the importance of Harmony Week on Monday. Ms Parker outlined the upcoming activities last week, explaining how the activities connected with National Day against Bullying and Violence, as the students starting the week by stencilling butterflies on its new Kindness Bench. The Kindness Bench will encourage kindness and inclusiveness within the yard. "When a child feels lonely or wants someone to talk to they will be able to sit on the bench and other students and staff members will be able to recognise this and sit with them or invite them to play and provide support, comfort and friendship." Students were involved in art activities on Tuesday, following a theme of family and community, and on Wednesday students created hanging beads to be displayed at school. "The students are going to create artwork using water paints on Thursday that depict how they show kindness at Lincoln Gardens Primary school and the wider community," Ms Parker said. "Three large pieces of artwork will be created by the students on Friday on wooden boards and will have a different theme that connects to Harmony Week, these will be displayed outdoors in the school Cultural area" The students wrote kind quotes around the school, wooden pegs were hidden on site with kind words for the children to find and they had photos alongside chalk drawings they had created.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/fb7716e5-d567-4d2d-b9b8-9e1866d99c9a.jpg/r0_46_556_360_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg