news, local-news,

Well being leader at Lincoln Gardens Primary School Amanda Parker outlined the interoception program she has been managing as well as other programs she has been running this year to assist students' with self regulation, wellbeing and keeping themselves safe. Ms Parker has been teaching for 10 years and has been at the school for the past six years, taking on the Wellbeing leader role at the start of 2022. Ms Parker's runs a room called 'The Garage,' helping students to identify and manage their emotions and assist them in improving their interoception skills. The room was initially established in 2019 after the school received a $20,000 grant from the Department for Education. The name Garage came from a program called 'The Alert Program', encouraging students to "check their engine". Ms Parker has made a number of changes to the room since beginning her role, completely altering the appearance and layout of the room, introducing a new range of both outdoor and indoor activities. "This year The Garage has had a refresh, however, it still has the same purpose that it has always had and that is to offer 1:1 interoception sessions, engage students in learning that will help them achieve their social and emotional goals and to get students ready to learn when they re enter their classrooms," Ms Parker said. She outlined the meaning of interoception and why it is important to develop. "Interoception is our 8th sense that helps us understand and feel what's going on inside our body," she said. "A well established Interoceptive sense is a very important thing to have, however a lot of children struggle with this sense and we know this because some children are not be able to notice when they're feeling hot, cold, or thirsty or when they are getting frustrated. "When children do not have a strong Interoceptive sense they will have trouble feeling their emotions because they are not tuned in to their body cues that help interpret emotions, they will also have trouble with self regulation." Ms Parker said Interoception activities help children to understand their own bodies and emotions, stressing a consistent whole school approach for Interoception allows for the best result. She is supporting teachers across the school to implement the program into all classrooms. "Students participate in interoception twice a day within their classroom, an activity takes only a few minutes," Ms Parker continued. "If children have 'Garage Time' they will get to participate in additional interoception activities." She said some students have regular 'Garage time', organising set sessions with them a few times a week. "The Garage is available for all students to access when they feel like they need it, they simply need to ask their classroom teacher for a Garage ticket and they are able to come up and see me," she added. "When they enter the room I take their pulse and record it, they then choose an interoception activity from the display board that I complete with them followed by a calming/sensory activity for 10 minutes, when they leave I take their pulse again and we compare the pulse rates." Ms Parker has also organised lunch activities this term, with the 'Minecraft club' running on Mondays and Fridays, proving popular with students. On Tuesdays and Thursdays she opens up the outside area of 'The Garage' which has a large wooden deck and a fully enclosed lawn area for activities such as painting, beading, treasure hunts in the sand pit and obstacle courses. "I do lunch time activities to provide a safe and engaging play time for the students, the students have said they really look forward coming to school as they know there will be activities or Mine craft club at lunch," she added. Ms Parker has one lesson a week with each year level, working with the students about the importance of the school values of respect, relationships, resilience and responsibility. She has also been working to establish a kindness culture within the school, teaching students about kindness and ways to show kindness. In her weekly lessons she teaches the Child Protection Curriculum (CPC) as well, educating students about how to keep themselves safe. "I am really enjoying the role of the Wellbeing leader at Lincoln Gardens Primary and feel very grateful that I am in this position and can support students."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/4809e1a1-c177-4f29-a45c-c7313e71a3b2.jpg/r0_218_568_539_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg