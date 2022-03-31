news, local-news,

Tumby Bay District Council will put nearly $700,000 in federal funding towards upgrading two of its jetties. The council had $697,488 from the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program for projects between January, 2022, and June, 2023. Various projects were considered, but latest talks have focussed on jetty maintenance with some structural elements of the Tumby Bay and Port Neill jetties having reached or nearing their end of life. The council had a public meeting at the Tumby Bay Senior Citizen's Clubrooms earlier this year informing residents of options for the funding, including to replace elements of the jetties. Many responses to consultation showed support for repairing the jetties while there were others calling for protection of the foreshore as well as upgrades of footpaths, walking trails and boat ramps, including around the Port Neill area. Acting Tumby Bay mayor Hannah Allen-Jordan said it was not surprising to see the result with public consultation taken into account. "It is a good way to acknowledge how passionate the community is about local jetties," she said. A complication with the jetties is they are state government-owned and leased to the council for 25 years, ending in December, 2024, for Tumby Bay and June, 2025, for Port Neill. Council chief executive officer Rebecca Hayes said however the council was responsible for maintenance of the structures during the lease despite there being no certainty regarding arrangements afterwards. "Pending any decision that may result in significant spending on the structure, council will undertake the minimum identified routine maintenance to preserve the Tumby Bay jetty," she said. The council will be required to obtain federal government approval for the allocation of funds to this project, once received detailed specifications will be recorded and works will be tendered to market. Ms Hayes said significant lead time in contractor and materials availability was expected which would delay the start of works, however the project was required to be completed prior to June 30 next year. On options for the Tumby Bay foreshore wall, Ms Hayes said the council did not have an agreed scope of works with further consideration by the council, community consultation, detailed design and cost estimates needed before the project could be put out for tender.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/6aed852e-e3bd-41ca-8602-c611c357d428.JPG/r693_482_6000_3480_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg