Tumby Bay District Council will put nearly $700,000 in federal funding towards upgrading two of its jetties. The council had access to $697,488 in funds from the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program Phase Three for approved projects between January this year and June next year. A number of projects were considered however recent discussions have focused on jetty maintenance with a number of structural elements on the Tumby Bay and Port Neill jetties having reached or nearing their end of life. The council held a public meeting at the Tumby Bay Senior Citizen's Clubrooms on February 22 informing the community of options for the funding, including to replace elements of the jetties. Following a period of public consultation many responses showing support for repairing the jetties, while there were others calling for protection of the foreshore as well as upgrades of local footpaths, walking trails and boat ramps, including around the Port Neill area. Acting Tumby Bay mayor Hannah Allen-Jordan said it was not surprised to see the result with public consultation taken into account. "It's a good way to acknowledge how passionate the community are about local jetties," she said. A complication with the jetties is they are state government owned and leased to the council for a term of 25 years, ending in December 2024 for Tumby Bay and June 2025 for Port Neill. Council chief executive officer Rebecca Hayes said however the council was responsible for maintenance of the structures during the lease period, despite there being no certainty regarding arrangements once the leases expire. "It is known that significant expenditure is likely to be required on the Tumby Bay jetty in the relatively near future, and council is aware that the State Government has commenced a review of the condition and the development of concepts for the future refurbishment, replacement or upgrade," she said. "It is accepted that this is a longer-term process with no guaranteed outcome. "As such, pending any decision that may result in significant expenditure on the structure, the Council has committed to undertake the minimum identified routine maintenance to preserve the Tumby Bay jetty in a safe and serviceable condition." The council will be required to obtain federal government approval for the allocation of funds to this project, once received detailed specifications will be recorded and works will be tendered to market. Ms Hayes said significant lead time in contractor and materials availability was expected which would delay the start of works, however the project was required to be completed prior to June 30 next year. On options for the Tumby Bay foreshore wall, Ms Hayes said the council did not have an agreed scope of works with further consideration by the council, community consultation, detailed design and cost estimates needed before the project could be put out for tender.

