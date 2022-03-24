news, local-news,

The Assistance with Care and Housing (ACH) program at Australian Red Cross operates to assist people who experience challenges with their housing including Hoarding and Squalor. If someone experience these challenges they can show signs an inability to get rid of possessions, extreme stress about throwing out items, anxiety about needing items in the future, uncertainty about where to put things, distrust of others touching possessions, living in unusable spaces due to clutter and withdrawing from friends and family. ACH is a Commonwealth Government funded program that helps people access and remain in secure and affordable housing. The assistance offered is practical and tailored to meet individual needs and circumstances to maintain independence while helping people remain living in their community. Red Cross' ACH workers help clients understand their situation, their needs, preferences before investigating the options available to them. The two work collaboratively to develop an action plan, looking at the client's goals and outlining steps to work towards a more stable and secure future. Hoarding and squalor can cause significant impact in the lives of both clients and their community. It can have long lasting impacts. Developments of the condition can potentially affect personal safety, fire risk, physical and mental health, housing, and building safety. The program works to link people with housing services, care options and support services, as well as assisting people in accessing transport, social companionship and activities. Red Cross' ACH Workers work with clients to advocate for them with services, agencies and othe organisations throughout the program, as well as help them settle into their new surroundings and assist with cleaning and decluttering, working to ensure their home suitable for living. ACH assists people who are 65 years or older (over 55 years old for First Nations people), receiving a low income, living on the Eyre Peninsula, renting in a private or public housing, living in unsuitable, unsafe, or unstable housing, homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Travis Nash from Red Cross outlined his role working with clients through the program. "Our role is to start the process by meeting with the clients, go over what are the big issues are and make a plan with the clients that works best for them. "When it comes to working with people who experience Hoarding and Squalor, its best to work slow and on the client's flow." Mr Nash explained how Red Cross is hoping to engage with more people who experience these barriers in their life, creating a positive impact in the community. "What we want to build a relationship with the people of the Port Lincoln community so the client will feel safe to come have that first chat with us at Red Cross." Mr Nash said Red Cross has noticed most clients do not what to live in a cluttered state, however, they find it very difficult to begin decluttering. "Some homes are un-liveable due to unhygienic conditions which then can become a health risk" Mr Nash added. "Some homes cannot be entered by the Emergency Services or other needed organisations because of the current state - they cannot get past the front door, this causes significant risk to lives and homes." Mr Nash emphasised having a clean home helps with the mental state of clients, explaining how people can access the program directly. "We have referral forms that can be accessed or come have that first chat with us at the Red Cross office." If one is interested in accessing the services through Red Cross, people can either refer themselves through My Aged Care www.myagedcare.gov.au or phone 1800 200 422 or contact the ACH program staff at the Port Lincoln Red cross office on 08 6557 1250.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/a588520d-3158-45b4-8494-e6bf7bb4e404.JPG/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg