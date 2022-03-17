Candidate stands to support region's post COVID recovery

news, local-news,

Independent candidate Liz Habermann has pledged to help the Eyre Peninsula further recover from the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic should she be elected this weekend. Before the state election this Saturday, Mrs Habermann has pledged to s Despite the recent lifting of restrictions, Mrs Habermann said the repercussions on businesses, families and communities was still felt and had provided some valuable lessons. "We have learned firstly, what happens when health has been so neglected in the regions that we simply were ill equipped to cope, the stress on our health services when understaffed and families in regions having to go to Adelaide for treatment," she said. "Secondly we have learned that during times of crisis, we need to support each other, look within our communities as to how we better support each other, and the need to care about what is actually occurring in our region." Mrs Habermann said she cared about the Eyre Peninsula and would advocate for improvements in areas including health, transport, telecommunications and ensuring opportunities for youth in the region. "As an independent I can ensure that your voice matters, your family matters and EP matters," she said.

Independent Liz Habermann pledges to support Eyre Peninsula's COVID recovery