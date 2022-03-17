news, local-news,

The state government has pledged investment into nature-based tourism on Eyre Peninsula with multi-day walking trail and a kayaking trail planned should it be re-elected this weekend. The government has announced $650,000 for a kayak trail within the Coffin Bay National Park as well as $250,000 for a multi-day walking trail. The kayaking trail will go through Coffin Bay National Park and Thorny Passage Marine Park with funds to go towards a kayak launch at Yangie Bay, a boardwalk, increased carpark capacity, two kayak-only accessible campsites and interpretive signage. Funding for the walking trail will go towards scoping and design and will leverage existing and proposed nature based tourism offerings in the Lincoln and Coffin Bay national parks. Liberal candidate for Flinders Sam Telfer said this investment would help further promote the nature tousim potential of the region. "The Eyre Peninsula has natural beauty and environmental experiences which we can showcase and enhance with such strategic investment," he said. "I'm excited about developments such as these which will provide unique experiences available available for both visitors and locals alike." The kayak trail follows on from the government's works in the national park through its Parks 2025 initiative, which involves a collection of state government investment initiatives which aim to build capacity of parks while conserving the natural environment for the benefit of the state economy.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/3e9a701d-e5e0-4c47-ba82-01a28ef20ff0.JPG/r824_766_3593_2330_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Walking and kayak trails announced for Lower Eyre