Australians hold millions of different insurance policies to help out in case something bad happens. The concept of paying for insurance, just in case you need help, is sometimes hard to comprehend, but it's a necessity of life. The most difficult thing about insurance is that you're paying for something you hope you never have to use. Nobody wants something bad to happen to them. But suffering a loss without insurance can put you in financial hardship.

Australians also have millions of superannuation fund accounts, commonly known as super funds. Most super funds have life insurance policies attached to them. There are three types of life insurance policies.

Life cover - also called death cover. If you or your beneficiaries need to access this cover due to terminal illness or death, it usually pays out as a lump sum or income stream to you or your family.

- also called death cover. If you or your beneficiaries need to access this cover due to terminal illness or death, it usually pays out as a lump sum or income stream to you or your family. Total Permanent Disability (TPD) insurance - pays a lump sum if you become totally and permanently disabled because of illness or injury. A permanent injury or illness can make it difficult or impossible to return to work. TPD payouts can provide a financial safety net to help support you and your family, and pay for medical and rehabilitation costs.

- pays a lump sum if you become totally and permanently disabled because of illness or injury. A permanent injury or illness can make it difficult or impossible to return to work. TPD payouts can provide a financial safety net to help support you and your family, and pay for medical and rehabilitation costs. Income protection insurance -pays part of your lost income (this could be for 2 or 5 years or up to a certain age) if you're unable to work because of a disability, caused by illness or injury. TPD insurance claims, when accessed, can help with financial assistance after a disaster or accident, in turn helping you to recover faster or live your life more comfortably.

Let's delve into the top five most common TPD claims.

1. Cancer

Over 150,000 people were diagnosed with a form of cancer in 2021. A high proportion of these people may have received a serious or terminal diagnosis, which in turn has made it impossible to continue working and earn money to the same capacity pre-cancer. If you find yourself in this situation you may be eligible to make a TPD claim. Due to the nature of most cancers, some form of surgery or treatment regime will be needed to assist with fighting cancer. The ongoing effects of cancer treatment (chemotherapy and radiotherapy) can have serious long-term and disabling side effects. Being able to access a TPD claim can help with combating financial stressors so you can concentrate on recovery or in some cases enjoy what time you have left.

2. Heart attack or stroke

Heart attacks and strokes are not just associated with older people, more often than not, age is not a predisposition for heart attack or stroke. Heart attacks are usually a result of a blocked artery. This prevents enough oxygen from getting to the heart, causing the heart muscle to become damaged and, in some cases, can cause death. Heart attacks or heart disease can weaken you to the point where you are no longer able to complete simple self-care tasks, lead an active life or continue employment.

Strokes can cause permanent inability to use your arms or legs and you may lose your ability to speak and communicate as well. This can result in you being unable to complete many of the activities of daily living which then render you totally and permanently disabled.

If you have recently had a heart attack or stroke, your GP or healthcare professionals taking care of you in the hospital will be able to give you advice on whether or not you can return to work, either completely or in a different capacity. You will also need to consider the risk to yourself and others with managing your journey to and from work, it may be in your best interests to retire early. Of course, this decision to assist your health and wellbeing will come at a financial cost - especially if you are nowhere near retirement age yet.

You can make a TPD claim for heart attack or stroke as well as receive your super early, due to your inability to work. Receiving a lump sum payment will help to alleviate undue financial stress to you and your loved ones.

3. Loss of senses or loss of a limb

A common '`what would you choose'' question is, "which sense could you live without?" At times this rhetorical question evokes a lot of thought when you are not faced with actually losing a sense. But for some people, they do lose a sense, like their sight or hearing quite unexpectedly and without choice. Whether as the result of a stroke, cancer, or an accident like a workplace incident or car accident, your loss of vision or hearing can mean you are no longer able to work or live independently.

A sudden or gradual loss of hearing for an otherwise healthy individual can have a tremendous impact on your quality of life. People suffering from noise-related hearing loss often have difficulty hearing when there is a lot of background noise. You may also find you suffer from tinnitus which presents as a high-pitch ringing in the ears. If you are left with permanent hearing loss, you may be entitled to some form of compensation through a TPD claim.

Amputation is a serious action, if required, but is always a last resort and it will not be done unless it is absolutely necessary for your health. There are many reasons for amputation, but some common reasons are if the limb:

has a severe infection

is affected by gangrene

is affected by cancer

has been seriously injured - for example by being crushed

is deformed or doesn't move or function properly.

Amputation can affect every area of your life, including your home and work. It is a lot to adapt to, and you may need extra support. Making a TPD claim will assist you to move forward with your new and adapted way of life.

You may need modifications to your home, or equipment such as a stair-ramp, handrails, or a wheelchair lift. You will likely have to change your routines and find new ways to do things. However, with the right help, training and equipment, many amputees are able to enjoy a good quality of life.



4. Anxiety and depression:

One in six Australians is currently experiencing depression or anxiety or both according to Beyond Blue. There is little wonder that mental illness TPD claims are common. Anxiety can result in agoraphobia, an irregular heartbeat and breathing difficulties causing you to be unable to work or function regularly. Anxiety can be debilitating, as can depression, to the point where you are no longer able to get out of bed or complete simple tasks like dressing yourself or bathing, let alone continuing to work.

If you have been medically diagnosed with depression and or anxiety, you can claim and be paid TPD benefits when your condition no longer allows you to work.

5. PTSD:

Post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD for short is a set of reactions that can develop in people who have been through a traumatic event that threatened their life or safety or that of others around them. You are at a high risk of developing PTSD after being involved in serious accidents or witnessing such events, being a first responder to serious incidents, physical or sexual assault, war or torture, or disasters such as bushfires or floods. PTSD can cause flashbacks to the traumatic event, sometimes with little to no warning, lead to irritability and the inability to sleep which can severely impact on living a normal life and can affect your ability to manage employment and other day-to-day tasks like looking after yourself or your family.

Broadly speaking, TPD claims commonly provide financial benefits to those of us who are no longer able to work in our usual occupation or any other occupation due to mental or physical disability or ill health.