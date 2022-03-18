Port Lincoln Times Flashback Friday: 1967 | GALLERY

news, local-news,

It's Flashback Friday time again as we go back in time to feature images that featured in the pages of the Port Lincoln Times in years gone by. This week we are going back 55 years to feature images that appeared in the Port Lincoln Times throughout March, 1967. Can you recognise anyone featured in this week's gallery? One person who appears this week has a museum named after him in Port Lincoln. MORE FLASHBACKS: The 1967 referendum led to Indigenous Australians being given the right to be counted in the national census. This was also the year the $5 note was introduced in Australia. Hit songs of 1967 included 'The Last Waltz' by Engelbert Humperdinck, 'This Is My Song' by Petula Clark, 'Penny Lane' by The Beatles and 'Georgy Girl' by The Seekers. NOTE: This gallery may contain images of deceased Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander persons and may cause distress to those communities.

