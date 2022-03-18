news, local-news,

A Port Lincoln cyclist has proven you can never be too old for a challenge after completing the Peaks Challenge in Victoria earlier this month. Ray Paynter, 74, entered into the 2022 Peaks Challenge which saw riders take on a 235km circuit which includes more than four kilometres of climbing. Starting with a climb at Tawonga Gap riders then ascend a climb at Mount Hotham before going up one more climb at Falls Creek before the finish. Mr Paynter said while he had been fully into cycling for the past 25-30 years having previously had a background in long distance running and triathlons before encountering knee issues. He said he decided to enter into the cycling challenge after talking to some past participants. "I had a couple of friends in Adelaide who had done it, one is a long term friend who is my age and we got to talking about it a few years ago," he said. "I've always been an endurance athlete, it was an endurance ride and I felt it was a good challenge." Mr Paynter said he had about six months of preparation leading up to the ride, however one thing he was not able to do a lot of preparation for was the hill climbing aspect due to a lack of elevation areas. He said the climbs got more difficult as the ride went on. "The first climb was relatively easy but I though the second climb, with is Hotham was a really brutal climb," he said. "The third climb is basically called 'The Beast' and that's at the 200km mark with 35 to go and that's uphill all the way." Despite a literal uphill struggle, Mr Paynter still managed to complete the ride under the 13 hour limit, finishing at 11 hours and 40 minutes. He said he felt worn out but relieved to finish the ride and to come in within the deadline, and did not think about his age as a factor until much after the ride was finished. :"Afterwards a couple of people came up and said 'you did a great job for your age'," he said. "Given my age the reality checks in and you do think about it, there were about 1700 starters and I think a couple hundred didn't make it, including some younger ones. "It was a harder ride than I anticipated, I did my research on it but it was harder than I thought it would be." As for his future plans, Mr Paynter said he was keen to do the ride again and improve on his time as well as take on the civilian ride at the Tour Down Under when it returned. He said he hoped to inspire others his age that they could achieve anything if they wanted it and worked towards it. "If you put your mind to it and do a bit of training and preparation, a lot of these things are achievable," he said. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

