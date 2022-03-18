news, local-news,

A group of Eyre Peninsula residents have been provided with skills to be resilient in the face or regional challenges like drought, and could be aided to get their own community projects off the ground. The Australian Rural Leadership Foundation has been running its Drought Resilience Leaders Program on Eyre Peninsula which took place across three sessions between February 3 and March 17. The last session was held in Port Lincoln on Thursday with 17 participants from across Eyre Peninsula, including from Kimba, Wudinna and Port Kenny. Foundation regional leader SA Tanya Lehmann said this was one of 12 programs being done in 12 regions across Australia which had been impacted by drought and other disruptions. She said the program was made possible thanks to the federal government's Future Drought Fund. "It's recognition from the Commonwealth Government that the impact of drought and the need of resilience in the face of drought and change go beyond the farm gate and throughout the communities," she said. "The purpose of the program is to build the capability and confidence of leaders on Eyre Peninsula to navigate change and have a positive impact in their communities. Throughout the program participants have learned to look at the region as a whole, including how industries, environments and people are connected, as well as build personal resilience in areas including mental health and wellbeing. They also listened to stories of those within the region who had bounced back from hurdles and taken a leading role to support people through change. It culminated in the final day as participants faced a "shark tank" to pitch their ideas for a community resilience project to happen between July and September, with a grant of up to $4000 available. Foundation chief executive officer Matt Linnegar said it was important to ensure regions had access to programs like this, including the Eyre Peninsula which has had to recover from drought in past years. "This program is about building resilience across the community so that regions like the Eyre Peninsula are better able to bounce forward, not just bounce back, from future drought and other future changes," he said. Amy Wright who works with Air EP in Kimba was one of the program's participants and said she had gained quite a bit from being involved. "I do believe the program has strengthened my confidence and desire to do better in my leadership roles as well as support those I work with in leadership roles," she said. Craig Haslam of Untamed Escapes is a foundation program graduate and said the foundation's programs would benefit other future community leaders, but it would require continued support to create those opportunities. "There are future leaders and we need to give them as much support as we can because leadership is not an easy task and we need to support these people to be confident and recognise they have the skills to take up the position," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/ac55b157-d6da-4fee-b2c3-521506d6373c.JPG/r80_365_5880_3642_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg