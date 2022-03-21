news, local-news,

SA-BEST Upper House MP Connie Bonaros ran a forum in Port Lincoln last Tuesday around reducing the number of "street-kids" in the region. Ms Bonaros is the party's child protection spokeswoman, mentioning to the Times she was disturbed by the news of the tragic death of Spencer Benbolt, 13, who died when he was crushed while sleeping in an industrial rubbish bin in May, 2021, prompting her to host the forum locally. She said there were several people who work in the child protection field who attended the forum to express their thoughts with her. "I was really happy they did come - nothing I have said to date has been directed at them," Ms Bonaros said. "Our regions and particularly Port Lincoln continue to be neglected by the government." Ms Bonaros believes communities are suffering as these issues are being neglected and that these incidents could be prevented with an improvement in services. She said the Liberal Party's policy on child protection had failed and that the previous Marshall government tackled the issues incorrectly. "I do not think they have listened or learned from any past experience ... we had the Chloe Valentine incident in Adelaide which was an absolute tragedy - following that, it seemed to be so fearful of making the same mistake that we have moved in the wrong direction," she said. "If you are going to remove a child from their family, then you better make sure you are going to provide care that is 100 times better than that from which you are removing them from." Ms Bonaros outlined a solution. "These families need early intervention. They need wrap-around services and support - there are always going to be cases where children should not be left with their families, but we need to be looking at removals as a last resort not as a first resort," she said. She mentioned the issues that could lead to incidents that children encounter on the street. "It is the increase in crime rates its the thefts. It is children walking around at all hours of the night - the staff in Port Lincoln can not be held responsible for that and they are not responsible for that," she said. "We have dumped this problem on Port Lincoln and neglected to provide the adequate resources and funding and wrap-around services that families, workers and carers need to even make a dent into the issues these children are confronted with." Ms Bonaros said as part of her party's policy, they are always guided by the experts and the solutions they have, stressing how the wrap-around services locally are under-funded and under-resourced - she mentioned a program she believes must be reintroduced. "It was a program run by the Women's and Children's Hospital and it is called The Infant Therapeutic reunification Service - that program is aimed at the state's most vulnerable cohort of children in terms of infant trauma," she said. "Infant trauma is the most preventable risk factor for mental health problems later in life - the program cost $200 000 per year and it was axed under this government." She stressed how important these programs can be in the early stages of a child's life. "We know if we reach these children in the first 1000 days of their lives and their families, the trajectory of that child can change dramatically," she said. "It can result in fewer removals from families and it can absolutely change the course from one of ending up in the mental health system, and the juvenile justice system and then the adult justice system to becoming an active member of the community. "We are calling for the immediate reestablishment of that program, but also a serious investment $5 million to $10 million. "Instead of helping 25 of the most vulnerable families, you are helping hundreds of the most vulnerable families."

