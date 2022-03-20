news, local-news,

Jockeys and trainers were left with an empty feeling after a South Australian country race meeting was called off halfway through. Kimba Racing Club will look to hold its cup race at a later date after safety concerns brought an early end to racing at the Kimba Cup race day on Sunday. More than 1000 people attended the cup day at Port Lincoln Racecourse in warm and sunny conditions for an eight race programme, which included the DK Quarries Kimba Cup. However after four races were held jockeys raised safety concerns about the track with areas between the 200-400m mark seen as inconsistent which posed a risk to the horses and riders. Some maintenance was carried out and despite stewards feeling the track was safe enough to continue, there was still safety concerns from some of the jockeys and after a meeting it was decided to postpone the remaining four races. Racing club president Michael Seal said it was "deflating" to see the race meeting end early especially after it had been an ideal day for a race meeting. He said the club would discuss with Thoroughbred Racing SA about the possibility of the Kimba Cup race being moved to the last race meeting in Port Lincoln on April 13. "We just have to talk to the racing department at TRSA (Monday)," he said. "It's just an unfortunate situation and to be honest not one I saw coming, and no one else did either." Racing club committee member Bill Butterfield said the decision was a disappointing one to see but safety of all involved should always be considered. "It's obviously a bit gut wrenching for us but it's paramount the safety of the jockeys and the horses be number one and the sun will come up tomorrow I suppose," he said. "It's the decision that's been made, we as a club have to stand by it, we will certainly look after our patrons for the rest of the day and they'll certainly be as disappointed as we are but it does happen." Despite the early conclusion to the race meeting there was a great feel from racegoers throughout the day with people dressed up for a day at the races, including some good participation in the women's and men's categories in the Fashions on the Field. Mr Seal said the racing club thanked all sponsors and supporters who made the race day possible. "We try to have a fun day for everyone, and I think we provided that today," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/f5c1ae34-2ae3-4abf-a6f0-0d1a1d3f7c5d.JPG/r0_365_6000_3755_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg